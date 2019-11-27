Giuliani pursued business in Ukraine while seeking to dig up dirt on Trump's rivals

The president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani pursued thousands of dollars in business from Ukrainian officials in the same months he was attempting to unearth damaging information about Trump's political rivals in Ukraine, according to a pair of reports from the New York Times and Washington Post.
Why it matters: Giuliani has become a central figure in the impeachment inquiry and is now being investigated by federal prosecutors, who are examining whether he was working to advance the interests of Ukrainians as an unregistered foreign agent while also representing Trump.