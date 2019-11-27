President Trump denied sending his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine to dig up information on his political rivals, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Giuliani has publicly said that he investigated concerns over 2016 Ukrainian collusion and corruption on behalf of the president. Federal prosecutors are now investigating Giuliani's actions in Ukraine. Trump's demand for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over unsubstantiated corruption allegations is at the center of the ongoing House impeachment inquiry.