GOP Senate wins wreak havoc on Biden transition plans

Republicans' likely hold on the Senate is forcing Joe Biden's transition team to consider limiting its prospective Cabinet nominees to those who Mitch McConnell can live with, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The new Senate political math could essentially dash the ambitions of some Democrats, including those who have clashed with Republicans.

Susan Rice and Stacey Abrams could be early casualties, depending on McConnell's posture.

But it could also open paths for others, like Sen. Chris Coons, who could benefit from a tradition of senatorial courtesy for quick confirmations of nominees within its ranks.

The process is in its early stages as Biden officials await final numbers on the size of the majority, and any potential signals from McConnell about whether he'll fight every nominee or focus on one or two examples.

Traditionally, an incoming president is given wide berth to pick his desired team.

The big picture: This political reality could result in Biden having a more centrist cabinet.

It also gives Biden a ready excuse to reject left-of-center candidates, like Sens. Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders, who have the enthusiastic backing of progressives.

Biden had already been considering an informal ban on nominating Democratic senators to avoid uncertainty about who would fill their seats.

Between the lines: Rice, who was Barack Obama's former UN ambassador and national security adviser, has long been considered in the running for secretary of state or another Cabinet position.

But she clashed with Republicans and became a lightning rod while defending the administration's response to the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi.

Biden vetted Rice for vice president, and she was projected as a top pick for State after being passed over for Kamala Harris.

“For those interested in facts, Ambassador Rice has twice been unanimously confirmed by the Senate,” said Erin Pelton, a Rice spokesperson, referring to two confirmations before the Benghazi controversy.

What we're hearing: Abrams, the former Georgia House minority leader, also faces a tough time being confirmed by a Republican Senate.

Sally Yates, who is under consideration for Attorney General, could face resistance because of her role in the Justice Department's investigation into Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn.

In August, Yates defended her role before Congress and accused Flynn of "neutering" American sanctions on Russia.

Be smart: Biden may end up leaning more on Democratic senators in blue states, or ex-senators.