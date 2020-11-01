Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Scoop: Biden may keep Warren, Sanders out of Cabinet

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Joe Biden’s team is considering an informal ban on naming Democratic U.S. senators to the Cabinet if he wins — which would effectively block Elizabeth Warren for Treasury or Bernie Sanders for Labor — people familiar with the discussions tell Axios.

The big picture: Biden, if he wins, is bracing for bruising legislative battles on day one, starting with the next phase of coronavirus relief. Many advisers don’t think he can afford to lose a single vote in the Senate if Democrats hold a slim majority.

  • Biden himself hasn’t made a decision on a potential Senate ban, with his efforts focused on winning on Tuesday, the sources say.

The intrigue: An informal ban could also be an elegant way of tamping down campaigns to place progressive senators in top Cabinet roles by reminding the movement of the priority around enacting legislation.

  • Warren and Sanders both come from an unusual construct — blue states with Republican governors who'd be empowered to fill vacancies.
  • There might be a way for a Democratic supermajority in the Massachusetts legislature to force Gov. Charlie Baker to appoint a Democrat.
  • Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said on Friday that if Sanders joins a potential Biden administration, he would consider a "more left-leaning type of independent that would obviously caucus with the Democrat" to replace him.

Be smart: Progressives are trying to build momentum for Warren and Sanders, to press a prospective Biden administration to embrace economic justice and eschew traditional special interests.

  • Some members of Biden’s inner circle are deeply skeptical about handing Treasury, which will play a key role in any economic recovery to Warren, who has expressed interest in the job.

Between the lines: If strictly applied, an informal ban also would dash Cabinet hopes for senators from states with Democratic governors, such as Chris Coons, Tammy Duckworth, Amy Klobuchar and Chris Murphy.

  • Biden is close to several of them and would have to gently tell them their services are needed more in the Senate.

But, but, but: If Democrats can secure a comfortable margin in the Senate, there’s less of an argument that losing a single seat would crimp Biden’s agenda.

Editor's note: This post has been updated with a quote from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.

Alexi McCammond
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's high bar

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is built on two ambitious promises: Get the coronavirus under control, and get America back to normal.

The catch: Both will be enormously difficult to deliver.

Axios
Updated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump on supporters' caravan surrounding Biden campaign bus: "I love Texas!"

President Trump posted video Saturday night of his supporters surrounding a Biden-Harris campaign bus with the comment, "I LOVE TEXAS!" in a tweet Democrats called "reckless."

Why it matters: Democratic officials and witnesses said the pro-Trump vehicles attempted to "force" the Biden-Harris campaign bus "off the road" in the incident on Friday, per the New York Times.

Jonathan Swan
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's plan to declare premature victory

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's "ahead," according to three sources familiar with his private comments. That's even if the Electoral College outcome still hinges on large numbers of uncounted votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

The latest: Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump denied that he would declare victory prematurely, before adding, "I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."

