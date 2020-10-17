1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Sasse "not going to waste a single minute" on Trump's tweets

Ben Sasse speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

A spokesperson for Ben Sasse, the Republican senator who this week unloaded on President Trump, said Saturday that the Nebraska politician was "not going to waste a single minute" on the president's most recent Twitter attack.

Driving the news: Trump, in a series of tweets Saturday morning, called Sasse a "liability" to the GOP and an "embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska."

  • "The least effective of our 53 Republican Senators, and a person who truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great, is Little Ben Sasse of Nebraska," Trump tweeted.
  • The statements came after Sasse, in a Wednesday call first reported by the Washington Examiner, told constituents that Trump mishandled the pandemic, "kisses dictator's butts," "sells out allies," "mocks evangelicals," and has "flirted with white supremacists."

What he's saying: James Wegmann, Sasse's spokesperson, tweeted Saturday morning that, "Ben said the same thing to Nebraskans that he has repeatedly said to the President directly in the Oval Office."

  • "Ben is focused on defending the Republican Senate majority, and he's not going to waste a single minute on tweets," Wegmann added.

Between the lines: Sasse, who was endorsed by President Trump in 2019, is running for re-election in Nebraska, where the president currently leads over Joe Biden by eight points, according to a recent Axios/SurveyMonkey poll.

  • But Biden's national polling lead against Trump has widened to double-digits. The former VP holds a narrower advantage in states needed for an Electoral College victory, such as Florida and Pennsylvania.
  • The GOP is also fighting to keep control of the Senate. Of the 12 incumbent Republicans believed to be facing competitive challenges, the Cook Political Report has rated seven as "toss ups" and two as "lean Democratic."
  • Sasse has been a critic of the president in the past, but remained largely silent while he was fighting to win the GOP nomination in the Nebraska primary this May.

The big picture: Since May, however, Sasse has appeared to ramp up criticism of the president, with Trump often shooting back.

  • In August, after Sasse said "the pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop," referring to Trump's executive orders, the president retorted, calling the Republican senator a "RINO," meaning "Republican in name only."

Oct 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse unloads on Trump in campaign call

Photo: Bill Clark-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said in a call with constituents this week that President Trump mishandled the pandemic, "kisses dictator's butts," "sells out allies," "mocks evangelicals," and has "flirted with white supremacists," according to audio obtained by the Washington Examiner.

Why it matters: The comments mark one of the sharpest criticisms of the incumbent president at a time when many Republicans fear his unpopularity could cost them the White House, Senate and House.

Updated Oct 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he cannot support President Trump's re-election.

Why it matters: Baker, a moderate governor in a deep-blue state, joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign adviser: Battleground state polls matter most in race against Biden

Photo: Axios

Battleground state polls "matter the most" in this election, Trump's campaign adviser Steve Cortes said during an Axios virtual event on Friday, adding that those numbers illustrate a closer race than the national polls show.

Why it matters: Biden's national lead against Trump has widened to double digits, but the former vice president holds a narrower advantage in states needed for an Electoral College victory, such as Florida and Pennsylvania.

