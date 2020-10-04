Joe Biden's national lead against President Trump has widened to double digits with a month to go until Election Day, according to a pair of polls out Sunday.

By the numbers: Biden had the support of 53% of registered voters in a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, while 39% supported Trump. Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Biden with a 51%-41% lead over Trump — the widest gap that survey has found in a month.

Between the lines: The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was taken after the first presidential debate, but before Trump revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was taken after the first presidential debate, but before Trump revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. 49% of voters in that poll thought Biden did a better job in the debate, while 24% said the same for Trump.

67% of people want Trump and Biden to stop in-person campaign rallies, while 59% think the presidential debates should be postponed until Trump recovers from the coronavirus, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Why it matters: The new figures follow a relentless barrage of reporting and developments in the last month that have seriously damaged Trump's re-election hopes. With 30 days to go until the election and early voting already starting, the president will be unable to campaign in-person due to his COVID-19 hospitalization.

Methodology: The NBC News/Wall Street Journal surveyed 800 registered voters via phone on Wednesday and Thursday, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percentage points. The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,005 U.S. adults, including 596 likely voters from Oct. 2-3.