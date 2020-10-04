29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Polls: Biden's lead over Trump extends to double digits

Joe Biden and President Trump. Photos: JIM WATSON and SAUL LOEB / AFP; JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's national lead against President Trump has widened to double digits with a month to go until Election Day, according to a pair of polls out Sunday.

By the numbers: Biden had the support of 53% of registered voters in a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, while 39% supported Trump. Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Biden with a 51%-41% lead over Trump — the widest gap that survey has found in a month.

  • Between the lines: The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was taken after the first presidential debate, but before Trump revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. 
  • 49% of voters in that poll thought Biden did a better job in the debate, while 24% said the same for Trump.
  • 67% of people want Trump and Biden to stop in-person campaign rallies, while 59% think the presidential debates should be postponed until Trump recovers from the coronavirus, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Why it matters: The new figures follow a relentless barrage of reporting and developments in the last month that have seriously damaged Trump's re-election hopes. With 30 days to go until the election and early voting already starting, the president will be unable to campaign in-person due to his COVID-19 hospitalization.

Methodology: The NBC News/Wall Street Journal surveyed 800 registered voters via phone on Wednesday and Thursday, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percentage points. The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,005 U.S. adults, including 596 likely voters from Oct. 2-3.

Margaret Talev
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

SurveyMonkey poll: Trump faces little GOP fallout over COVID disclosure

Screenshot from Twitter video Trump posted from Walter Reed hospital Saturday night

Just one in 10 Republicans says President Trump is handling his own COVID-19 diagnosis irresponsibly, according to a SurveyMonkey snap poll for Axios after he disclosed testing positive.

Why it matters: If these findings hold, it suggests that as unsettling a moment as this is — and for all the questions it's raised about Trump's commitment to public safety or the well-being of supporters and staff — he may not pay a price inside his own party with a month left in the election.

Alexi McCammond
Oct 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders to start campaigning for Biden in person

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders at the final Democratic primary debate in March. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading to New Hampshire on Saturday and Michigan on Monday to campaign for Joe Biden, his team confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: This is the first time Sanders will campaign in person since the coronavirus pandemic started, and sources tell Axios to expect more Democratic surrogates and former 2020 presidential candidates to hit the campaign trail for Biden in the coming weeks.

Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign pledged Saturday to release his COVID-19 test results from now on, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement that the former vice president is "being tested regularly." Biden told reporters he hadn't been tested for the virus Saturday, but he was tested Friday and would be again Sunday morning. His campaign had not disclosed Biden's test results before President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

