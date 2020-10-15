Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic challengers in close Senate races report record Q3 fundraising

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic Senate candidates are reporting record-setting fundraising numbers for the third quarter, a sign of a potential blowout loss for Senate Republicans this November.

Why it matters: Democrats need just four seats in order to win back the Senate. Of the 12 incumbent Republicans believed to be facing competitive challenges, the Cook Political Report has rated seven as "toss ups" and two as "lean Democratic." One Democratic Senate seat, held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), is rated "lean Republican."

By the numbers (with race rating):

  • Jaime Harrison (D-S.C.): $57 million (toss up)
  • Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.): $38.7 million (lean D)
  • Theresa Greenfield (D-Iowa): $28.7 million (toss up)
  • Cal Cunningham (D-N.C.): $28.3 million (toss up)
  • Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mt.): $26.8 million (toss up)
  • Former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.): $22.6 million (lean D)
  • Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.): $14 million (lean D)
  • MJ Hegar (D-Texas): $13.5 million (lean R)
  • Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.): $12.8 million (toss up)

The other side: The highest Q3 figures reported by Republicans thus far include Graham with $28 million and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) with $15.6 million.

This story will be updated as more fundraising figures are reported.

Jacob Knutson
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham raises $28 million in third quarter

Photo: Susan Walsh/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced Tuesday his campaign raised $28 million in the third quarter — a quarterly fundraising record for Republican Senate candidates, but less than half of the staggering $57 million his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison raised.

Why it matters: Graham, a close ally to President Trump and the chair of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, is facing the toughest re-election battle of his Senate career.

Maria Arias
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Anti-Trump Lincoln Project raised $39.4 million in third quarter

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans that has produced a number of the election cycle's most viral political attack ads, raised $39.4 million from July through September, according to Federal Election Commission records filed Wednesday.

Why it matters: The group run by Republicans and ex-Republicans has been growing its fundraising exponentially, shattering the $16.8 million record it set in the second quarter of 2020. It has since won over many more Democratic donors with deep pockets, while still receiving a large percentage of its total fundraising from donations under $200.

Jacob Knutson
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says campaign raised $383 million in September

Joe Biden in Miramar, Florida, on Oct. 13. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that his presidential campaign raised a record $383 million in the month of September, topping the $364.5 million raised in August.

Why it matters: The news comes just 20 days before the election and is believed to be the most-ever raised by a presidential candidate in a single month, likely driven by the first presidential debate.

