Cruz: GOP could face "bloodbath of Watergate proportions" in November

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told CNBC on Friday that the GOP could face "a bloodbath of Watergate proportions" on Election Day if voters are feeling "depressed" about the economy and the pandemic.

The state of play: President Trump has sought to use the economy as a pivoting point from the pandemic throughout his re-election campaign. But if that pitch fails, it could spell trouble for Republicans.

  • Several GOP senators are facing tough re-election bids, including Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Joni Earnst (R-Iowa) and Susan Collins (R-Maine).

What he's saying: "I am worried. It’s volatile, it’s highly volatile ... if people are going back to work, if they’re optimistic, if they’re positive about the future, we could see a fantastic election — the president getting reelected with a big margin, Republicans winning both Houses of Congress and I think that’s a real possibility," Cruz said.

  • "But I also think if on Election Day people are angry and they’ve given up hope and they’re depressed, which is what [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer want them to be, I think it could be a terrible election. I think we could lose the White House and both houses of Congress, that it could be a bloodbath of Watergate proportions."

McConnell says stimulus "unlikely" before election despite Trump's desperation

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told a Kentucky event on Friday that a coronavirus stimulus deal is "unlikely in the next three weeks," per the Washington Post's Erica Werner.

Our thought bubble: Two sources close to Senate leadership said President Trump is desperate, has zero leverage to push them to support a bill crafted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional Republicans aren’t inclined to wrap themselves any tighter to a sinking ship.

Trump tells House GOP leader he wants a "big deal" on COVID relief

Within a day of tweeting that he was calling off bipartisan talks for a coronavirus stimulus deal, President Trump phoned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and indicated he was worried by the stock market reaction and wanted a "big deal" with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, per two sources familiar with the call.

What we're hearing: Trump was spooked after seeing the instant drop in the stock market and intense backlash to his tweet, and he has since directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to push for a more comprehensive relief bill before the election.

Coronavirus dashboard

