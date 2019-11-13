Feds probe Google and Ascension over patient data sharing

What they're saying: Office director Roger Severino said in a statement to the WSJ the federal regulator "will seek to learn more information about this mass collection of individuals’ medical records to ensure that HIPAA protections were fully implemented."

The other side: Following the announcement, Google updated its blog on its partnership with Ascension with the additional FAQ "Do Google employees have access to Protected Health Information (PHI)? If so, why?"

"A limited number of Google employees have been approved by Ascension to potentially handle PHI, in order to provide the services to Ascension," the FAQ answer states. "Because every health system is different, and the data is very complex and non-standardized, we need to configure and tune our processing systems to ensure correct product operations and patient safety."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Google.

