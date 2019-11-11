Google, Ascension analyzing data without patients' knowledge

Not-for-profit hospital system Ascension has allowed Google to access a wide array of patient data, including names and diagnoses, but did not notify patients or doctors about their secret data project until the Wall Street Journal reported the story today.

Why it matters: This exchange of sensitive medical information is technically legal under federal law that protects patient health information, as long as Google is contracted as a "business associate" with Ascension.

Go deeper: What your hospital knows about you