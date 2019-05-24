What your hospital knows about you

How it works: A vast majority of doctors' offices and hospitals now use digitized records systems, and even though electronic health records have pitfalls, they can help patients and the health care system overall.

For example, if new doctors or emergency-room nurses can quickly pull up a list of your allergies, they're a lot less likely to accidentally give you a drug you're allergic to. If they can see your recent test results, they're less likely to order a new and unnecessary test.

Yes, but: "No one truly understands there's no such thing as deleting information from a health care file," said Pam Dixon, executive director of the World Privacy Forum. "You cannot push the rewind button."

The federal law called HIPAA limits the ways doctors and hospitals can share patients' health data. However, intentional hacking and inadvertent leaks are still common.

And it's often difficult to access your own records — to see for yourself what your doctor or hospital is able to see about you.

The medical details: Health records house more information than most people may realize.

They contain all the obvious stuff: Height, weight and age; every appointment, vital sign, allergy, test, surgery, procedure and scan; and any prescription drugs you take, or have taken in the past.

Everything else you, your family or your friends divulge to doctors also gets recorded. That could include describing your drinking habits, admitting responsibility in a car accident, sharing marital problems or even sending a Christmas card.

"Whatever you tell them is fair game to go into your file," Dixon said. "Even though it seems obtuse, if you wrote something deeply personal in that [Christmas] card, it could be open to public exposure."

The financial details: Insurance and contact information are always on file.

Hospitals' billing departments also have more personal financial information — like debit and credit card numbers — because insurance plans keep requiring patients to pay more out of pocket.

But that's not all: Uninsured or low-income patients can apply for hospitals' financial-assistance programs, but they have to prove they qualify.

That usually means handing over tax returns, pay stubs, bank statements or other relevant financial information. (Hospitals can — and do — seize those assets to cover unpaid bills.)

"It sort of feels like you're being Mirandized," said John Hennessy, chief business development officer at WellRithms, which reviews medical claims and bills.

The bottom line: All of this information can be exposed in data breaches, but also in medical malpractice lawsuits, workers' compensation lawsuits or custody disputes.

Go deeper: Learn what other companies know about you