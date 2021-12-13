Sign up for our daily briefing
Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, announcing the nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, Dec. 13. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Monday revealed its 2022 Golden Globes nominations, amid continued scrutiny over its lack of representation.
Why it matters: Globes nominations are typically celebrated by studios and actors. But Hollywood has distanced itself from the ceremony following criticism that the HFPA has not been committed enough to diversity.
Details: Netflix was awarded the most nominations Monday, despite vowing to boycott the ceremony next year unless reforms are implemented.
- Netflix also raked in the most film nominations, with 17 nods, while HBO led the TV nominations with 15.
- Focus Features’ "Belfast" and Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" garnered the most film nominations — with seven each — while HBO's "Succession" topped the TV category with five nominations.
Be smart: Streaming companies like Netflix and Amazon have often taken the lead in nominations across different Hollywood award shows in recent years.
Catch up quick: Drama around the Globes heightened last year, when a report revealed that none of the HFPA's members are Black.
- Soon after, leaders at Amazon, Netflix and WarnerMedia put out statements saying they refuse to work with the HFPA until new reforms are enacted. PR firms called for a boycott. Stars also joined calls against the group.
- NBC said it wouldn't air the Golden Globes next year following the fallout around the HFPA.
- Following the news from NBC, the HFPA released a new timetable for its reform plan. In August, it debuted new bylaws meant to address its commitment to reforms.
The big picture: Hollywood is facing unprecedented business and culture challenges following the pandemic and last year's Black Lives Matter protests.
- Most notably, award show ratings have plummeted as more consumers migrate to streaming services.
- The theater industry continues to face unprecedented challenges.
What to watch: A letter from the group's president obtained last week by Variety suggests that the awards this year will focus on philanthropy.
- The Globes are set for Jan. 9.