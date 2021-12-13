Sign up for our daily briefing

Golden Globes nominations met by muted response

Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, announcing the nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, Dec. 13. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Monday revealed its 2022 Golden Globes nominations, amid continued scrutiny over its lack of representation.

Why it matters: Globes nominations are typically celebrated by studios and actors. But Hollywood has distanced itself from the ceremony following criticism that the HFPA has not been committed enough to diversity.

Details: Netflix was awarded the most nominations Monday, despite vowing to boycott the ceremony next year unless reforms are implemented.

  • Netflix also raked in the most film nominations, with 17 nods, while HBO led the TV nominations with 15.
  • Focus Features’ "Belfast" and Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" garnered the most film nominations — with seven each — while HBO's "Succession" topped the TV category with five nominations.

Be smart: Streaming companies like Netflix and Amazon have often taken the lead in nominations across different Hollywood award shows in recent years.

Catch up quick: Drama around the Globes heightened last year, when a report revealed that none of the HFPA's members are Black.

  • Soon after, leaders at Amazon, Netflix and WarnerMedia put out statements saying they refuse to work with the HFPA until new reforms are enacted. PR firms called for a boycott. Stars also joined calls against the group.
  • NBC said it wouldn't air the Golden Globes next year following the fallout around the HFPA.
  • Following the news from NBC, the HFPA released a new timetable for its reform plan. In August, it debuted new bylaws meant to address its commitment to reforms.

The big picture: Hollywood is facing unprecedented business and culture challenges following the pandemic and last year's Black Lives Matter protests.

What to watch: A letter from the group's president obtained last week by Variety suggests that the awards this year will focus on philanthropy.

  • The Globes are set for Jan. 9.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Kentucky tornados: At least 64 confirmed dead, dozens unaccounted for

Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The confirmed death toll from weekend tornadoes and storms that hit western Kentucky has climbed to 64, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, with the ages of the victims ranging from 5 months to 86 years.

What they're saying: "There will be more," Beshear said at a morning news briefing. "We believe it will certainly be above 70, maybe even 80. With this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count on the number of lost lives."

Kate Marino
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Worker pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

Data: Axios calculations based on Atlanta Fed Wage Tracker (weighted overall series) and Consumer Price Index (all items) via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

For all the hype that wage growth has received this year, pay isn’t keeping up with price growth. Real earnings, or wage growth less inflation, turned sharply negative the last two months, after eeking out gains over the summer, consumer price data out Friday show.

Why it matters: That’s an erosion of spending power, which is a bummer. But for time being, it takes the edge off worries of a wage-price spiral, which happens when higher wages fuel inflation, which fuels the need for even higher wages — and so on.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
9 hours ago - Axios on HBO

Lucid Motors CEO sees $25,000 electric cars in 4 years

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson speaks with Axios transportation correspondent Joann Muller on "Axios on HBO." Photo: "Axios on HBO"

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson doesn't "want to be doing wealthy people's cars," he told "Axios on HBO" in an interview that aired Sunday.

Why it matters: Americans are warming up to the idea of electric cars, but the purchase price is still too high for many people, who also worry about how far their car will go before the battery needs recharging.

