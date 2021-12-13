The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Monday revealed its 2022 Golden Globes nominations, amid continued scrutiny over its lack of representation.

Why it matters: Globes nominations are typically celebrated by studios and actors. But Hollywood has distanced itself from the ceremony following criticism that the HFPA has not been committed enough to diversity.

Details: Netflix was awarded the most nominations Monday, despite vowing to boycott the ceremony next year unless reforms are implemented.

Netflix also raked in the most film nominations, with 17 nods, while HBO led the TV nominations with 15.

Focus Features’ "Belfast" and Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" garnered the most film nominations — with seven each — while HBO's "Succession" topped the TV category with five nominations.

Be smart: Streaming companies like Netflix and Amazon have often taken the lead in nominations across different Hollywood award shows in recent years.

Catch up quick: Drama around the Globes heightened last year, when a report revealed that none of the HFPA's members are Black.

Soon after, leaders at Amazon, Netflix and WarnerMedia put out statements saying they refuse to work with the HFPA until new reforms are enacted. PR firms called for a boycott. Stars also joined calls against the group.

NBC said it wouldn't air the Golden Globes next year following the fallout around the HFPA.

Following the news from NBC, the HFPA released a new timetable for its reform plan. In August, it debuted new bylaws meant to address its commitment to reforms.

The big picture: Hollywood is facing unprecedented business and culture challenges following the pandemic and last year's Black Lives Matter protests.

Most notably, award show ratings have plummeted as more consumers migrate to streaming services.

The theater industry continues to face unprecedented challenges.

What to watch: A letter from the group's president obtained last week by Variety suggests that the awards this year will focus on philanthropy.