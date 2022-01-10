If you missed the Golden Globes Sunday, you weren't alone. For the first time in decades, the show wasn't broadcast on live television nor via a digital livestream, due to an ongoing public relations crisis that took the event completely offline.

Why it matters: The Globes are typically a massive Hollywood affair, drawing millions of live viewers and acting as a litmus test for major movies ahead of the Oscars. But amid continued scrutiny over its lack of representation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was forced to dial back the show.

Details: Going into Sunday night, it was clear that the typically star-studded event would be a snoozer.

NBCUniversal, which has been broadcasting the show for years, said it wouldn't air the Golden Globes this year following the fallout around the HFPA. On Sunday, an HFPA spokesperson confirmed to Deadline that it wouldn't livestream the event either.

Instead, a small group of HFPA members, presenters representing groups the HFPA has donated to and guests attended a closed-door ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Los Angeles while the group publicly announced award winners on Twitter.

With Hollywood stars and major studios distancing themselves from the show, and amid caution around the Omicron variant, the typical parties, fanfare and red carpet events surrounding the event were gone.

Yes, but: The show did go on, and despite a relatively modest reaction on Twitter, winners were announced. Streamers continued to gobble up most of the prizes, a trend amongst award shows in recent years.

For television, HBO's "Succession" won best drama, while HBO's "Hacks" won best musical or comedy. "Succession's" Jeremy Strong was awarded best actor in a television series drama. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was awarded best actress in a television series drama for her role in "Pose" on FX.

For film, Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" was awarded best drama. Its director Jane Campion was awarded best director. Disney's live reenactment of "West Side Story" won best musical or comedy. Will Smith won the award for best actor in a motion picture drama for his role in "King Richard." Nicole Kidman won best actress in a motion picture drama for her role in "Being the Ricardos."

Catch up quick: The HFPA has been engulfed by drama following a report last February revealed that none of the HFPA's members are Black.

Soon after, leaders at major movie studios, PR firms and Hollywood stars called for boycotts against the group until it enacted reforms.

The HFPA released a new timetable for a reform plan in May. In August, it debuted new bylaws meant to address its commitment to reforms.

The big picture: Ratings for major Hollywood award shows have been in decline for years, but the pandemic expedited that trend. Viewership for the Grammy Awards, Oscars, and Golden Globes, hit record lows last year.

Only The Emmys saw modest gains.

What to watch: Hollywood's biggest award shows and major events have been upended by COVID-19 complications.