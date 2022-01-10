Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association
If you missed the Golden Globes Sunday, you weren't alone. For the first time in decades, the show wasn't broadcast on live television nor via a digital livestream, due to an ongoing public relations crisis that took the event completely offline.
Why it matters: The Globes are typically a massive Hollywood affair, drawing millions of live viewers and acting as a litmus test for major movies ahead of the Oscars. But amid continued scrutiny over its lack of representation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was forced to dial back the show.
Details: Going into Sunday night, it was clear that the typically star-studded event would be a snoozer.
- NBCUniversal, which has been broadcasting the show for years, said it wouldn't air the Golden Globes this year following the fallout around the HFPA. On Sunday, an HFPA spokesperson confirmed to Deadline that it wouldn't livestream the event either.
- Instead, a small group of HFPA members, presenters representing groups the HFPA has donated to and guests attended a closed-door ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Los Angeles while the group publicly announced award winners on Twitter.
- With Hollywood stars and major studios distancing themselves from the show, and amid caution around the Omicron variant, the typical parties, fanfare and red carpet events surrounding the event were gone.
Yes, but: The show did go on, and despite a relatively modest reaction on Twitter, winners were announced. Streamers continued to gobble up most of the prizes, a trend amongst award shows in recent years.
- For television, HBO's "Succession" won best drama, while HBO's "Hacks" won best musical or comedy. "Succession's" Jeremy Strong was awarded best actor in a television series drama. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was awarded best actress in a television series drama for her role in "Pose" on FX.
- For film, Netflix's "The Power of the Dog” was awarded best drama. Its director Jane Campion was awarded best director. Disney's live reenactment of "West Side Story" won best musical or comedy. Will Smith won the award for best actor in a motion picture drama for his role in “King Richard." Nicole Kidman won best actress in a motion picture drama for her role in "Being the Ricardos."
Catch up quick: The HFPA has been engulfed by drama following a report last February revealed that none of the HFPA's members are Black.
- Soon after, leaders at major movie studios, PR firms and Hollywood stars called for boycotts against the group until it enacted reforms.
- The HFPA released a new timetable for a reform plan in May. In August, it debuted new bylaws meant to address its commitment to reforms.
The big picture: Ratings for major Hollywood award shows have been in decline for years, but the pandemic expedited that trend. Viewership for the Grammy Awards, Oscars, and Golden Globes, hit record lows last year.
- Only The Emmys saw modest gains.
What to watch: Hollywood's biggest award shows and major events have been upended by COVID-19 complications.
- The Critics Choice Awards, which was also supposed to air Sunday, was postponed in December due to the pandemic.
- The Sundance Film Festival canceled in-person events Wednesday amid growing coronavirus concerns.
- The 2022 Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for later this month, were postponed last week due to surging COVID-19 cases.