Grammy Awards postponed due to Omicron surge

The 2022 Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for later this month, are postponed due to surging COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, event organizers announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the second year music's biggest award night has been pushed back, CNN reports, and the latest Hollywood event rescheduled due to the pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 31.

What they're saying: The Recording Academy and CBS said in a Wednesday statement that hosting the show while Omicron spreads "simply contains too many risks."

"The health of and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority."

The big picture: The pandemic has taken a toll on Hollywood award shows and flagship TV events generally, per Axios' Sara Fischer.

Viewership for the Grammy Awards, Oscars, Golden Globes, and Emmy’s hit near-record lows last year.

The Sundance Film Festival canceled in-person events Wednesday amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

Last year's Grammy Awards were delayed from January to March due to a winter spike in COVID cases, per CNN.

The pandemic has pushed more people to streaming than ever before. Production delays have also impacted film and television debuts, which has had an impact on award shows, per Fischer.

What to watch: NBC said it wouldn’t air the Golden Globes this year, following allegations that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association isn’t doing enough to embrace diversity among its ranks. It’s unclear whether the show will be streamed.