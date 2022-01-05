Sign up for our daily briefing

Grammy Awards postponed due to Omicron surge

Noah Garfinkel

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for later this month, are postponed due to surging COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, event organizers announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the second year music's biggest award night has been pushed back, CNN reports, and the latest Hollywood event rescheduled due to the pandemic.

  • The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 31.

What they're saying: The Recording Academy and CBS said in a Wednesday statement that hosting the show while Omicron spreads "simply contains too many risks."

  • "The health of and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority."

The big picture: The pandemic has taken a toll on Hollywood award shows and flagship TV events generally, per Axios' Sara Fischer.

  • Viewership for the Grammy Awards, Oscars, Golden Globes, and Emmy’s hit near-record lows last year.
  • The Sundance Film Festival canceled in-person events Wednesday amid growing COVID-19 concerns.
  • Last year's Grammy Awards were delayed from January to March due to a winter spike in COVID cases, per CNN.
  • The pandemic has pushed more people to streaming than ever before. Production delays have also impacted film and television debuts, which has had an impact on award shows, per Fischer.

What to watch: NBC said it wouldn’t air the Golden Globes this year, following allegations that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association isn’t doing enough to embrace diversity among its ranks. It’s unclear whether the show will be streamed.

Go deeper

Sara FischerNeal Rothschild
Jan 4, 2022 - Economy & Business

News engagement fell off a cliff in 2021

Expand chart
Data: NewsWhip, Apptopia, SimilarWeb, Nielsen; Note: Cable ratings only include Fox, MSNBC and CNN, from Mon. to Sun.; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Engagement with news content plummeted last year compared to 2020, and given the ongoing decline in interest in news about COVID-19 and politics, it doesn't look like 2022 will be much better.

Why it matters: The Trump era and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created a one-of-a-kind media moment that will be hard for news companies to replicate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Health

CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in Long Beach, N.Y., in May. Photo: Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The CDC's vaccine advisory committee voted 13-1 on Wednesday to endorse booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will expand the number of children eligible for boosters as a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant spreads nationwide.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Garland: "No higher priority" than holding Capitol rioters accountable

Merrick Garland speaks to the press on Jan. 5. Photo: Carolyn Kaster-Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave an update on the Justice Department's investigation into the Capitol riot during a press conference Wednesday, emphasizing that the department has "no higher priority" than holding those accountable responsible.

Why it matters: Garland noted that the investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, has become "one of the largest, most complex and most resource-intensive investigations in our history."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow