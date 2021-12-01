Sign up for our daily briefing

UN report: Pandemic set to cost global tourism $2 trillion in 2021

A tourist in front of the Eiffel Tower on November 25, 2021 in Paris. Photo:Chesnot/Getty Images

A new United Nations report warns that global tourism will see only modest revenue gains in 2021 after last year's historic losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it matters: Tourism revenues in 2020 fell by more than half from the previous year — a significant blow to the global economy, according to analysis by the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • Tourism was the sector most affected by the pandemic, per the report, which was published Monday.

By the numbers: The UNWTO estimates 2021 global tourism revenue will amount to $1.9 trillion — a modest bump from 2020's low of $1.6 trillion.

  • Before the pandemic, 2019's global tourism revenue clocked in at $3.5 trillion, or 4% of world GPD.
  • The UN finds the drop in tourism is responsible for 70% of the total drop in world GPD last year.
  • In all, the pandemic will likely cost the global tourism sector $2 trillion in lost revenue in 2021, according to the UNWTO.

What they're saying: UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said in a statement Monday that data for the third quarter of 2021 was "encouraging."

  • But Pololikashvili noted that arrivals were still 76% below pre-pandemic levels "and results across the different global regions remain uneven."

What to watch: Governments are increasingly concerned about the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, as they seek to reopen economies stalled by nearly two years of pandemic restrictions.

  • Pololikashvili noted that in light of the rising cases and the emergence of new variants, there needed to be continued "efforts to ensure equal access to vaccinations, coordinate travel procedures, make use of digital vaccination certificates to facilitate mobility, and continue to support the sector."

Go deeper: Borders are back

Go deeper

Noah Garfinkel
11 hours ago - World

WHO advises people 60 or older to postpone travel due to Omicron

Travelers arrive for flights at Newark Liberty International Airport on Nov. 30. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The World Health Organization on Tuesday advised those 60 or older and other vulnerable people to postpone travel plans in response to the emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Driving the news: The WHO said on Monday that the Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk and may be more transmissible than other strains of COVID-19.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters — Omicron variant lifts Moderna's stock price — CDC strengthens COVID booster recommendation.
  2. Politics: Biden says fight against Omicron won't include "shutdowns or lockdowns."
  3. States: Federal court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for health workers in 10 states — NYC urges masks indoors "at all times" regardless of vaccination status — New York declares state of emergency amid concerns over Omicron.
  4. World: Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating worldWHO warns against travel bans on southern African countries — First North American Omicron cases identified in Canada.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
12 hours ago - Health

Omicron variant in the Netherlands before being discovered in South Africa

Travelers from South Africa are tested for the coronavirus on arrival at Schiphol airport, on Nov. 30. Photo: Remko de Waal/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Dutch health officials announced Tuesday that they have discovered two cases of the new Omicron variant in the country dating back to Nov. 19 and Nov. 23, days before the variant's detection was announced by South African scientists.

Why it matters: Although the Netherlands announced that it had discovered more than 10 Omicron cases last Sunday, the discovery of these new, older cases means the variant was already spreading in Western Europe before Omicron's existence was publicly known.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow