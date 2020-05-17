1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The coronavirus shatters the tourism economy

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus has already changed consumers' willingness to travel, and the fallout will wreak havoc on hospitality workers and places that rely on tourism.

Why it matters: States like Hawaii and Nevada that depend on tourist dollars are seeing their economies upended with widespread unemployment and no relief in sight.

The big picture: A robust era for U.S. tourism has come to a previously unthinkable halt in just weeks. No one knows how long the upheaval will last, but economists expect tourism will look different once the country fully emerges from lockdown.

  • "I'm only really booking now for very advanced bookings," for late this year and next year, Bruce Fisher, who's owned travel agency Hawaii Aloha Travel for 20 years, tells Axios.
  • The unemployment rate in Hawaii has been lower than the national average in recent years. But Peter Fuleky, a professor at the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, projects the job picture will suffer in the state long after the rest of the U.S. economy recovers.
  • Already one third of the workforce there has applied for jobless aid since the shutdown, among the worst in the nation.

In the long term, large numbers of workers may find their jobs in less demand. And states that are heavily tourist-dependent may try to pivot to other industries to make up crucial revenue shortfalls.

  • "Tourism is going to suffer across the board, no matter where you are," Fuleky says.
  • "It's not clear that since you lost your tourism job in Hawaii, now you're going to suddenly find a job in Florida, Vegas or another destination."
  • One tourist mecca — Orange County, Fla., home to Disney World — may not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, per a forecast in the WSJ.

By the numbers: Tourism makes up 2.8% of the U.S. economy. Its presence is concentrated in certain states and counties that heavily rely on it.

  • Nevada, where the Vegas Strip is still shuttered, has seen 30% of its workforce flock to unemployment.
  • The Brookings Institution estimated the coronavirus recession would hit places like Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Maui the hardest.

Even for consumers willing to take a vacation, companies and states plan to purposely choke demand — by capping crowds — for safety reasons.

  • MGM Resorts said it plans to reopen with only 25% of its rooms available for booking; Caesars Palace will deactivate every other slot machine and allow half as many players at its blackjack tables.
  • Fisher, of Hawaii Aloha Travel, also operates a local tour bus company, which he says will go out of business once its support from a Paycheck Protection Program loan expires. "Are people really going to want to get on a tour bus with strangers?" Fisher asked.

Between the lines: Since 9/11, some tourism-dependent locations have been trying to diversify their sources of revenue, so far with seemingly little success.

  • In Hawaii, one of the most expensive places in the nation to live, Honolulu city councilor Kymberly Pine told USA Today that she and other lawmakers have warned the state that it depends too much on tourism.
  • "We are going to need to prepare for a lot of people losing their homes, not being able to pay their rentals," Pyne told the paper.
  • In Orlando, Fla., a campaign launched in 2014 with the tagline "You don't know the half of it" sought to depict the city as more than just a tourism destination.
  • Sean Snaith, a professor at the University of Central Florida's Institute for Economic Forecasting, tells Axios he thinks the pandemic will make officials "double and triple their efforts in this regard."

What's ahead: Places that rely on tourists could be in for a slower recovery than those that don't.

  • Travel and hospitality "may be in for a longer and more painful contraction," Patrick Harker, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve president, said this week.
  • "The knock-on effects to airlines, hotels, and restaurants that cater to travelers could be severe and long lasting."
  • A possible silver lining: social distancing could lead to better experiences for visitors at local attractions because there will be “more room just for you," Fuleky says.

Go deeper

Top Democrats to investigate ouster of State Department watchdog

Steve Linick leaves the Capitol building in October 2019. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) announced an investigation Saturday into President Trump's Friday night ouster of State Department inspector general Steve Linick.

Why it matters: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended that Linick, who was reportedly investigating Pompeo for allegedly misusing agency staff for personal tasks, be removed from the position, a White House official told Axios. President Trump agreed.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 a.m. ET: 4,651,119 — Total deaths: 312,119 — Total recoveries — 1,700,354Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 a.m. ET: 1,467,884 — Total deaths: 88,754 — Total recoveries: 268,376 — Total tested: 11,077,179Map.
  3. States: More businesses reopen as states let stay-at-home orders expire  Grand Canyon gradually reopens — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  4. Public health: Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  5. Federal government: Former President Obama says the pandemic has "torn back the curtain on the idea that so many folks in charge know what they're doing."
  6. World: Trump weighs plans to allocate some funding to WHO India's Modi sees popularity boost for coronavirus response.
  7. Business: Groceries, drug stores and retailers try different ways to get customers to wear face masks.
  8. Religion: Churches, mosques and temples livestream services.
  9. 1 🖼 thing: Art by doctors offers a glimpse of the front lines.
  10. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  11. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil has overtaken Spain to become the fourth-most affected country for the novel coronavirus. Brazil now has more than 233,000 cases and Spain over 230,000.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.6 million people and killed over 312,000 as of Sunday. Almost 1.7 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 10.7 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health