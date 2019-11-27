Rudy Giuliani called President Trump this week to say he was joking when he told reporters that he has "insurance" if the president "throws him under the bus," Giuliani's attorney told Reuters.

Why it matters: Giuliani is a central figure in the impeachment inquiry against Trump and has publicly said that he pushed for investigations in Ukraine with Trump's knowledge. Amid new revelations that federal prosecutors are now investigating Giuliani's activities in Ukraine, Trump has denied sending him to Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political opponents.