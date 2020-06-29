16 mins ago - Health

Gilead sets price for coronavirus treatment remdesivir

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Gilead will charge U.S. hospitals $3,120 for the shortest treatment course of its coronavirus drug remdesivir for typical patients with private insurance, according to an open letter from CEO Daniel O’Day.

Why it matters: It is the first antiviral drug shown to effectively treat coronavirus in a major clinical trial, and Gilead's pricing decision may set the bar for how future treatments will be priced.

  • Its benefits remain rather limited, as patients on the drug leave the hospital in 11 days versus 15 days.
  • It also did not lead to a statistically significant drop in deaths.

By the numbers: Gilead will charge two prices for the drug in the U.S. — one for patients with private insurance and a second, lower price for government health programs like Medicare.

  • The government price will be $390 per dose, or $2,340 per patient for the shortest treatment course of five days and $4,290 for a longer treatment course of 10 days.
  • Nongovernment buyers will pay around $520 per dose — about a third more than the government price — for patients with private insurance, or approximately $3,120 for the shorter treatment and $5,720 for the longer treatment.
  • O’Day told the Wall Street Journal that 90% to 95% of patients currently receive the shorter, five-day treatment course.

The big picture: Gilead will only charge two separate prices in the U.S. It will charge the government price in other developed nations with public insurance programs.

  • "Part of the intent behind our decision was to remove the need for country by country negotiations on price. We discounted the price to a level that is affordable for developed countries with the lowest purchasing power," O'Day said.

Worth noting: Estimates from experts at the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review said last week that the cost of a course of remdesivir should not exceed $2,800.

Go deeper: Wall Street forecasts blockbuster sales for Gilead's coronavirus drug remdesivir

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The world hit two grim global coronavirus milestones on Sunday — 10 million confirmed cases and 500,000 deaths.

The big picture: The pandemic's spread looks to be intensifying around the globe, bringing closer a worst-case scenario in which many of developing countries are left with deep and long-lasting economic damage.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
3 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped drug price increases

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Pharmaceutical companies raised the price of 245 drugs between January 20 and June 20, according to a new analysis by Patients for Affordable Drugs.

Between the lines: Some of these drugs are directly related to the pandemic. And the hikes occurred against the backdrop of economic calamity hitting many American families.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Another coronavirus-driven economic dip may need new policy ideas

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The economic progress made by the U.S. over the last month is slowly falling apart. Three of the four most populous states in the country are seeing notable increases in confirmed cases of COVID-19, business activity is contracting, consumer confidence is retreating, bankruptcy filings are rising, and the stock market is falling.

Why it matters: Even before governors in various states announced new bar and restaurant restrictions on Friday, "high frequency data on service sector activity suggests businesses and consumers may already be responding to the surge in new cases," economists at asset manager Nomura wrote in a note to clients.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow