Group updates price ranges for Gilead's coronavirus drug

Gilead has not yet named a price for remdesivir yet. Photo: Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

A fair price for Gilead's coronavirus drug, remdesivir, likely should not exceed $2,800 for a course of treatment, according to updated estimates from experts at the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review.

The bottom line: Gilead hasn't released a final price for remdesivir yet, and it could set the bar for other coronavirus treatments that come after it.

Details: ICER — which conducts cost-effectiveness analyses on drugs and other medical treatments — originally released remdesivir price estimates in May, but revised its figures as more information has come out:

  • $10 per treatment: Same low-end estimate assumes recovery of basic costs plus a small margin.
  • $310 per treatment: This price reflects the drug's current clinical benefit, which reduces hospitalization time but does not reduce the chance of death. (If the drug shows a mortality benefit later, this could go up to $5,000.)
  • $600 per treatment: Roughly what generic drug companies are charging for remdesivir overseas.
  • $1,600 per treatment: If Gilead tried to recoup new research costs.
  • $2,800 per treatment: This assumes dexamethasone becomes the new standard for hospitalized coronavirus patients, and "therefore the overall lives and life years saved with remdesivir are lower," ICER said.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Israel said it would work with the United Arab Emirates' health ministers for research and technology development to combat the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday, per the Jerusalem Post.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic's spread around the globe looks to be intensifying, bringing closer a worst-case scenario in which many of the world's developing countries are left with economic damage that is deep and long-lasting.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 a.m. ET: 9,619,573 — Total deaths: 489,556 — Total recoveries — 4,849,802Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 a.m ET: 2,422,312 — Total deaths: 124,415 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Federal response: White House coronavirus task force to hold first briefing in roughly two months.
  4. Public health: Young people with obesity and other health conditions at risk — CDC says could be 10x more U.S. coronavirus cases.
  5. Science: Face masks can help control coronavirus spread.
  6. 2020 election: Biden says Trump "worried about looking bad" with COVID tests.
  7. World: Coronavirus accelerates in Africa as economic damage deepens.
  8. 1 🐎 thing: Kentucky Derby rescheduled for September, will allow audience.
The call for corporate reparations

For years, some Democrats and Black leaders have called for reparations from the U.S. government for slavery. Axios business reporter Courtenay Brown says reparations may move faster in the private sector, where some corporations are trying to make amends.

  • Plus, our new beer barometer tells us how much people are going out to bars and restaurants during the pandemic.
  • And White House editor Margaret Talev tells us what to expect in the upcoming primaries after watching mayhem in Kentucky.
