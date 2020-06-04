1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street forecasts blockbuster sales for Gilead's coronavirus drug remdesivir

Photo: Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

Gilead's intravenous coronavirus drug remdesivir could fetch $6.7 billion in revenue in 2021 with a 19% profit margin, assuming the company prices each treatment at $5,000, according to new forecasts from Geoffrey Porges, a highly read pharmaceutical analyst at Wall Street firm SVB Leerink.

Why it matters: That kind of price tag would make remdesivir a blockbuster, but it's far from being a blockbuster treatment.

  • That price would also be above what independent researchers suggest is a fair price.

What they're saying: Gilead will start charging for the drug, to be sold as Veklury, after its donated supply runs out, which is expected to occur as soon as this month. Gilead did not provide an updated timeline for when a price would be disclosed.

Updated 6 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Germany announced Wednesday a second economic stimulus package worth 130 billion euros ($146 billion), taking the total economic injection to $1.5 trillion since the coronavirus pandemic began, per the Wall Street Journal.

By the numbers: More than 6.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and over 2.8 million have recovered from the virus. Over 386,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.8 million.

Bob Herman
Apr 27, 2020 - Health

The hospitals that have disclosed bailout funds so far

Mayo Clinic has received $220 million in CARES Act funding as of May 15. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

More than $8 billion in federal bailout funds have been disclosed by hospitals and health systems as of June 3, according to an Axios review of financial documents.

Why it matters: Hospitals do not have to repay these taxpayer funds, which are supposed to offset the lost revenue and higher costs associated with handling the coronavirus outbreak. HHS has released two datasets on the bailout money — one on the general allocation and another on the money that went to coronavirus hotspots — but the general allocation one is incomplete.

Dion Rabouin
14 mins ago - Economy & Business

The risk asset rally continues as stock market rebounds

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Risk assets have jumped over the past week and continued their rally on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 gaining for a fourth straight day and posting its highest close since March 4, while the Nasdaq ended the day just 1.4% below its all-time high.

What it means: If it hadn't been evident before, Wednesday's market action made clear that the bulls are back in charge.

