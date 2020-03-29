1 hour ago - Health

Gilead expands access to experimental coronavirus drug in emergency cases

Rebecca Falconer

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Gilead Sciences CEO Daniel O’Day said in an open letter Saturday the company is expanding access to its experimental anti-coronavirus drug remdesivir to include severely ill COVID-19 patients.

The big pig picture: President Trump has called the antiviral drug "promising," but the results of six clinical trials on this investigational medicine are still being conducted, so its effectiveness the treatment of the novel coronavirus has yet to be proved. The World Health Organization is involved in the tests.

"With expanded access, hospitals or physicians can apply for emergency use of remdesivir for multiple severely ill patients at a time."
— Excerpt from O’Day's statement

Zoom in: The firm has moved from this "compassionate use" to program to one of "expanded access" because "the system cannot support and process the overwhelming number of applications we have seen with COVID-19," O'Day said.

  • Children and pregnant women would still have access via the "compassionate use" program, which has seen the drugmaker provide remdesivir to more than 1,000 patients, per O'Day's letter.
  • Establishing the safety and efficacy of this investigational medicine is essential before it can be distributed for use worldwide, O'Day noted.

What's next: The company hopes to have initial data from the trials in the coming weeks.

  • "If it is approved, we will work to ensure affordability and access so that remdesivir is available to patients with the greatest need," O'Day said.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Caitlin OwensJonathan Swan

Scoop: Inside a coronavirus drug delay

Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Crossed lines and poor communication between the U.S. government and a leading pharmaceutical company appear to have complicated the breakneck search for a coronavirus treatment.

Why it matters: Pharmaceutical giant Gilead, in its a rush to begin clinical trials on a potential treatment, may have violated federal law instead of waiting for slow-to-come federal approvals on drug exports.

Go deeperArrowMar 8, 2020 - Health
Caitlin Owens

Scoop: Bayer to donate potential coronavirus drug to U.S.

Nurses screen patients for COVID-19 virus testing at a drive-up location outside Medstar St. Mary's Hospital on March 17, 2020 in Leonardtown, Maryland. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Pharma company Bayer will soon make a large donation to the U.S. government of a drug that has shown some promise in helping patients suffering from the novel coronavirus, according to a senior Health and Human Services official and another source with direct knowledge.

Why it matters: It doesn't hurt to have a potential treatment on hand, but we're still a very long way from having an approved, clinically tested treatment for the coronavirus.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Health
Bob Herman

Over 100 drugs are in testing in the race to treat coronavirus

Researchers at Copenhagen University in Denmakr work on a potential coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Thibault Savary/AFP/Getty Images

Scientists around the world have started dozens of clinical trials, on more than 100 drugs, in the hunt to find a product that could attack the new coronavirus. More data will be coming soon.

The big picture: Expectations need to be tempered. A vaccine is likely a long way off, and failures are inevitable. But some experimental treatments, while they still require more research, are showing promise.

Go deeperArrowMar 25, 2020 - Health