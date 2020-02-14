30 mins ago - Health

New testing for coronavirus emerges from MERS, Ebola anti-virals

Marisa Fernandez

MERs is in the same family as the novel coronavirus which began to infect patients in Wuhan, China. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Scientists and doctors are exploring whether existing treatments for HIV, Ebola and malaria could combat the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Driving the news: The antiviral remdesivir protected monkeys from MERS, another coronavirus, both before and after exposure, the National Institute of Health announced Thursday.

The medication, made by Gilead, has been used in experiments to fight Ebola, and has also been used to keep SARS from replicating in animals.

  • Two other drugs for Ebola and malaria are being used on Chinese patients — one to disrupt covis-19's genetic material and the other to keep the coronavirus from penetrating cells, respectively.
  • Doctors are also looking at HIV medication that could block an enzyme the virus needs to mature, per LAT.

Why it matters: An anti-viral or immunotherapy that's already been proven safe could be a faster solution to slowing down infections. But their effectiveness against the coronavirus still has to be tested.

Global coronavirus deaths top 1,490

Medical staff settle down a 2019-nCoV patient just moving into the isolation ward in a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Feb. 06. Photo: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

A patient who returned from China's Hubei province and is under federal quarantine at the JBSA-Lackland military base in Texas is the 15th person in the U.S. to be infected with the novel coronavirus, the CDC confirmed Thursday.

The big picture: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,491 people and in mainland China infected nearly 63,832 people, a number the CDC believes is underreported. There are more than 500 cases in 27 other countries and territories.

Marisa Fernandez

Clinical trial for HIV vaccine ends in failure

The experimental vaccine against the AIDS virus for the 2016 clinical trial. Photo: Mujahid Safodien/AFP via Getty Images

A vaccine aimed at preventing the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) has failed and will end its clinical trial in South Africa early, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Why it matters: About 34 million people are living with HIV/AIDS globally, according to 2018 data from the World Health Organization. South Africa has one of the highest HIV rates in the world, with young women especially at risk.

Marisa Fernandez

Vaccine candidate for coronavirus on track for human trials in April

A scientist is at work in the VirPath university laboratory as they try to find an effective treatment against 2019-nCoV. Photo: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images

The National Institutes of Health and biotech company Moderna, one of several companies working to develop treatment for the novel coronavirus, are on track for human clinical trials for a vaccine in two and half months, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci, said in a press briefing Friday.

Why it matters: If the trials prove effective, the vaccine could help protect people from future outbreaks. The researchers were able to successfully take the virus's genetic code and express proteins for animal trials. “I’m happy to tell you there are no glitches so far," Fauci said.

