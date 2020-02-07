2 hours ago - Health

Vaccine candidate for coronavirus on track for human trials in April

Marisa Fernandez

A scientist is at work in the VirPath university laboratory as they try to find an effective treatment against 2019-nCoV. Photo: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images

The National Institutes of Health and biotech company Moderna, one of several companies working to develop treatment for the novel coronavirus, are on track for human clinical trials for a vaccine in two and half months, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci, said in a press briefing Friday.

Why it matters: If the trials prove effective, the vaccine could help protect people from future outbreaks. The researchers were able to successfully take the virus's genetic code and express proteins for animal trials. “I’m happy to tell you there are no glitches so far," Fauci said.

Go deeper: Billionaires and multinationals donate to fight coronavirus

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

Coronavirus vaccines in development aren't a short-term cure

Coronavirus under a microscope. Photo: BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images

There are a dozen research projects underway to try to come up with a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus, Biocentury reports.

Yes, but: "A vaccine is not a short-term solution controlling this epidemic, but it is an important tool that could control it for subsequent years if this virus continues to circulate in humans," said Andy Pekosz, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Go deeperArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Clinical trial for HIV vaccine ends in failure

The experimental vaccine against the AIDS virus for the 2016 clinical trial. Photo: Mujahid Safodien/AFP via Getty Images

A vaccine aimed at preventing the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) has failed and will end its clinical trial in South Africa early, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Why it matters: About 34 million people are living with HIV/AIDS globally, according to 2018 data from the World Health Organization. South Africa has one of the highest HIV rates in the world, with young women especially at risk.

Go deeperArrowFeb 3, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Federal mandate for publishing clinical trials wasn't enforced

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Federal officials are doing little or nothing to enforce a 2017 law that requires drugmakers and researchers to log their clinical trials into a federal database, according to an investigation published in Science.

Why it matters: The law was designed to give the public, along with outside researchers, more access to information about drugs' safety and efficacy.

Go deeperArrowJan 15, 2020