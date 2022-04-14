Germany's federal police said Wednesday they've seized a yacht linked to Alisher Usmanov, one of Russia’s wealthiest people, who faces Western sanctions over the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: The impounding of the world's biggest superyacht by volume highlights the "wider impact" of penalties imposed by the West on super-rich Russians accused of having having close links to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, per Bloomberg.

The Dilbar yacht, then registered to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, near Monte-Carlo, Monaco, 2017. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The seizure of more than $2.5 billion in superyachts are a symbol of the plundered wealth enjoyed for so long by Putin's cronies, Axios' Zachary Basu and Jacob Knutson note.

Driving the news: European Union sanctions lists that include Usmanov's sister, Gulbakhor Ismailova, say he "indirectly transferred assets" including the 512-foot Dilbar superyacht to her ahead of his being sanctioned.

German federal police tweeted that despite "offshore concealment" efforts, investigations showed that Ismailova was the yacht's legal owner.

"The luxury yacht Dilbar is therefore subject to sanctions law and was able to be legally impounded in Hamburg," per a Bloomberg translation of the post.

By the numbers: The Dilbar has a gross tonnage of just less than 16,000, two helipads and "a 25-meter [82 foot] swimming pool, the largest ever installed on a superyacht," CNN notes.

"This superyacht’s estimated worth is believed to be between $600 and $735 million," according to the U.S. Treasury. "The estimated cost to run Dilbar is $60 million per year."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the yacht, including its estimated value.