How many Russian oligarchs' yachts have been seized so far

Data: Axios research; Table: Will Chase/Axios

More than a dozen yachts owned by sanctioned Russian oligarchs have been seized — or identified for seizure — since the invasion of Ukraine began, according to public reports reviewed by Axios.

Why it matters: The fleet of yachts impounded around the world so far is worth more than $2.5 billion. That's, ultimately, a drop in the bucket of sanctioned Russian assets, yet one that's garnered outsized publicity as a symbol of the plundered wealth enjoyed for so long by Vladimir Putin's cronies.

The big picture: The day after President Biden's State of the Union address last month, the Justice Department announced the formation of a special task force intent on using "every tool to freeze and seize" the assets of sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

Task Force KleptoCapture's first trophy was secured last week. Spanish authorities acted at the request of the U.S. to seize a $90 million, 255-foot yacht owned by billionaire Viktor Vekselberg.

Authorities have separately seized or moored Russian-owned yachts docked in Italy, France, Croatia, the U.K., the Dominican Republic, Germany, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Desperate to find safe harbor, some oligarchs have set for international waters or countries that have not been enforcing Western sanctions.

What to watch: A community of online spectators has coalesced under the Twitter hashtag #YachtWatch.