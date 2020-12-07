Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Georgia recertifies Biden's victory after two recounts

Brad Raffensperger. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recertified the state's election results on Monday, after another recount showed once again that President-elect Joe Biden won the state.

Why it matters: The recertification is the latest blow to Trump's long-shot effort to overturn the election results in Georgia and other states.

  • The president and his allies continue to claim, without evidence, that widespread election fraud took place in the presidential election.
  • Earlier on Monday, judges in Michigan and Georgia dismissed two parallel so-called "Kraken" lawsuits from attorney Sidney Powell, who has been pushing conspiracy theories about the election results.

Driving the news: The Trump campaign requested a recount after the state certified the results last month.

  • Biden won the initial count tally, a hand recount ordered by the state, and the machine recount requested by the Trump campaign.
  • The machine recount showed Biden's lead was just under 12,000 votes.

What he's saying: “Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country,” Raffensperger said in a statement.

  • “The claims in the Kraken lawsuit prove to be as mythological as the creature for which they’re named," he added.
  • "Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably.”

Go deeper: Conspiracy theories blow back on Trump's White House

Dec 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Georgia Republican Lt. Gov.: No special session to overturn election results

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will not call a special session of the state legislature to hand Georgia's electoral college votes to President Trump — something the president has called for despite Biden's victory in the state.

The backdrop: Trump has continued to falsely claim he won the election. He has pressured Kemp on Twitter and in a phone call to call the General Assembly back in to give Georgia's electors to him instead of Biden, who won the state by more than 12,000 votes.

Rebecca Falconer
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's election misinformation casts shadow over Georgia Senate debate

Combination images of Georgia Democratic candidate the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) refused to say during her Georgia Senate runoff debate with Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock Sunday whether she agrees with President Trump's baseless claims that the presidential election was rigged.

Why it matters: Some Republicans are concerned that Trump's claims may hurt the party ahead of the two Jan. 5 Senate elections runoffs in Georgia that will decide which party will hold the Senate majority.

Dec 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump repeats election misinformation in first post-election rally

President Trump at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Ga., yesterday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump, during his first rally since he lost the 2020 election, falsely stated again on Saturday night that he won in Wisconsin and Georgia (Joe Biden won both), and said he'll push for "a complete overhaul of our election security systems."

Why it matters: To the frustration of some top Republicans, Trump spent more time on his own grievances than on the ostensible purpose of the rally in Valdosta, Georgia — getting Republicans to vote for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Jan. 5 runoffs that'll determine whether Mitch McConnell stays majority leader.

