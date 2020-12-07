Georgia recertifies Biden's victory after two recounts

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recertified the state's election results on Monday, after another recount showed once again that President-elect Joe Biden won the state.

Why it matters: The recertification is the latest blow to Trump's long-shot effort to overturn the election results in Georgia and other states.

The president and his allies continue to claim, without evidence, that widespread election fraud took place in the presidential election.

Earlier on Monday, judges in Michigan and Georgia dismissed two parallel so-called "Kraken" lawsuits from attorney Sidney Powell, who has been pushing conspiracy theories about the election results.

Driving the news: The Trump campaign requested a recount after the state certified the results last month.

Biden won the initial count tally, a hand recount ordered by the state, and the machine recount requested by the Trump campaign.

The machine recount showed Biden's lead was just under 12,000 votes.

What he's saying: “Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country,” Raffensperger said in a statement.

“The claims in the Kraken lawsuit prove to be as mythological as the creature for which they’re named," he added.

"Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably.”

Go deeper: Conspiracy theories blow back on Trump's White House