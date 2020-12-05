Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Georgia governor declines Trump's request to help overturn election result

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pushed back on Saturday after President Trump pressed him to help overturn the state's election results.

Driving the news: Trump asked the Republican governor over the phone Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in Georgia, per the Washington Post. Kemp refused.

  • The president also took to Twitter, claiming, without evidence, "I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor [Kemp] or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification. Has not been done and will show large scale discrepancies. Why are these two 'Republicans' saying no? If we win Georgia, everything else falls in place!" (He was also referring to Arizona's Republican governor, Doug Ducey)
  • Kemp then pushed back, tweeting: "As I told the President this morning, I’ve publicly called for a signature audit three times (11/20, 11/24, 12/3) to restore confidence in our election process and to ensure that only legal votes are counted in Georgia. #gapol"
  • But that didn't stop Trump, who again demanded that Kemp call a special legislative session, tweeting: "Republicans will NEVER forget this!"

The big picture: Trump, who has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, continues to claim, without evidence, that widespread election fraud took place in Georgia and other states.

  • Secretaries of state and election officials throughout the U.S. have reported no instances of widespread voter fraud, whether in-person or mail-in voting.
  • Trump is traveling to Georgia on Saturday night to campaign for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who face runoffs on Jan. 5 that will determine control of the Senate.

Axios
Dec 4, 2020 - Podcasts

The test of the electoral system

Two weeks ago, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan met to certify the presidential election results and both Republican members refused. The two Democratic canvassers voted to approve the results. That meant it was a tie. A few hours later, the Republicans relented — there was another vote, and the certification happened.

It wasn’t just these Republicans in Michigan. A Republican Secretary of State in Georgia, a Republican county supervisor in Arizona and Republican-appointed judges in Pennsylvania were among the state and local officials who ended up validating Joe Biden’s presidential win over Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Did it all come down to these few people?

  • Plus, President Trump wants to auction drilling rights in Alaska’s Arctic Wildlife Refuge.
  • And, a new genealogy database dedicated to enslaved people and their stories.
Ashley Gold
Dec 4, 2020 - Technology

Report: Facebook's misinformation checks on Georgia runoff are failing

Photo: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Misinformation is proliferating on Facebook about January's Senate election in Georgia despite the company's stated plans to keep conspiracy theories and falsehoods around the runoffs at bay, a new report from nonprofit human-rights group Avaaz finds.

Why it matters: The Georgia runoffs are a huge test for the fact-checking and labeling abilities of Facebook and other social media companies, as President Trump and his allies continue to spread false theories about voter fraud.

Shawna Chen
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kellyanne Conway: It "looks like" Biden, Harris will prevail

Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty

Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to President Trump, said “it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail” in an interview with The 19th that aired on Friday.

Why it matters: Trump and his inner circle have so far refused to publicly acknowledge President-elect Biden won the election. Instead, they've attempted to paint the election process as fraudulent, despite states' certification of Biden's win and a lack of evidence supporting their claims.

