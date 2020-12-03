Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Conspiracy theories blow back on Trump's White House

Sidney Powell. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President Trump has rarely met a conspiracy theory he doesn't like, but he and other Republicans now worry the wild tales told by lawyers Sidney Powell and Lin Wood may cost them in Georgia's Senate special elections.

Why it matters: The two are telling Georgians not to vote for Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler because of a bizarre, baseless and potentially self-defeating theory: It's not worth voting because the Chinese Communist Party has rigged the voting machines.

What we're hearing: "There's no more destructive force in American politics — much less in the Republican Party or Trump movement — than Sidney Powell in front of a TV camera," a senior administration official tells Axios.

  • "If she costs Trump the Senate, and delivers total control of the government to Democrats, she will have done more for the Left than any Democrat in America.

Advisers to Donald Trump Jr. have launched a super-PAC featuring ads starring the president's eldest son to prevent this very situation, and urge Trump's supporters to vote in Georgia's runoffs.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Don Jr. tells Georgia Senate voters that Trump is on the ballot

Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui T./Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

In a six-figure radio ad being released in Georgia today, Donald Trump Jr. tells the state's voters that the U.S. Senate — and his father's accomplishments — are on the line during January's special election, according to audio obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Trump Jr.'s first of many advertisements in the Georgia Senate races argues the race isn't just about electing the Republican incumbents, but also about preserving President Trump's agenda.

Jonathan SwanMike Allen
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's 2024 begins

Trump speaking to reporters in the White House on Thanksgiving. Photo: Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump is likely to announce he'll run again in 2024, perhaps before this term even ends, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Trump has already set in motion two important strategies to stay relevant and freeze out other Republican rivals. 

Margaret Harding McGill
13 hours ago - Technology

Trump pick for FCC advances in Senate

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate Commerce Committee voted today to advance President Donald Trump's pick for the Federal Communications Commission, setting up the Senate to potentially deadlock the communications regulator at the start of the Biden administration.

Why it matters: Nathan Simington's confirmation would mean a 2-2 commission, giving Republicans the ability to stall Democratic policy initiatives such as restoring net neutrality rules until Biden is able to get a nominee of his own confirmed by the Senate.

