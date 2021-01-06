Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

George W. Bush to attend Biden's inauguration, but Jimmy Carter won't

President-elect Joe Biden, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush before the couple received the 2018 Liberty Medal at The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2018. Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

George W. Bush and Laura Bush will attend President-elect Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony, but Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter will not attend the inauguration, spokespeople for the former first couples said Tuesday.

Why it matters: This is the first inaugural ceremony the Carters will have missed in over 40 years. Former President Carter, 96, has in recent years survived several falls and cancer, among other illnesses.

  • Per Bush's spokesperson Freddy Ford, this will be the eighth inauguration the 43rd president has attended, with "President Trump's being the most recent."
  • "[W]itnessing the peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy that never gets old," he added.

Of note: Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration will occur under strict protocols to protect against COVID-19.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
37 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Judge allows contested Arctic lease sale to proceed

The Narrows from Schrader to Peters Lake in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid to thwart the Interior Department's plan to sell oil drilling leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Why it matters: District court judge Sharon Gleason's ruling clears the way for the Interior Department to unseal bids tomorrow for drilling rights in the region.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rahm's power tips

Then-White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel walks behind President Obama as they prepare to leave Washington for Chicago in August 2010. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

This week is all about power. Power in the Senate. Power in the White House.

Why it matters: If there's a currency in this town, it's power, so we asked several former Washington power brokers to give us their best tips for new members of Congress — as well as a certain incoming president.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell's plan to save the Senate

Photo: Rod Lamkey Pool/Getty Images

Before senators begin debating an expected challenge to Arizona's Electoral College vote Wednesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell will deliver a weighty speech trying to save the Senate from itself, people familiar with his plans tell Axios.

Why it matters: The majority leader had hoped to keep his fellow Republicans from challenging the 2020 election results, but now that over a dozen senators will, the history-lover aims to keep his party from even deeper self-inflicted wounds.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow