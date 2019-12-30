Jimmy Carter returns to hometown church for first time since brain surgery

Former President Jimmy Carter made a public appearance at his hometown church in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday — his first since undergoing brain surgery in November, the AP reports.

Why it matters: At 95 years old, Carter is the oldest living president. He has had a number of stints in the hospital in recently and had a procedure last month to relieve pressure from his brain caused by bleeding from recent falls. In addition to the surgery, Carter was treated for a urinary tract infection earlier this month and suffered a pelvic fracture in October. In 2015, he was diagnosed with melanoma.

