Jimmy Carter returns to hometown church for first time since brain surgery

Jimmy Carter at his church waving to people.
Former President Jimmy Carter waves to the congregation after teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter made a public appearance at his hometown church in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday — his first since undergoing brain surgery in November, the AP reports.

Why it matters: At 95 years old, Carter is the oldest living president. He has had a number of stints in the hospital in recently and had a procedure last month to relieve pressure from his brain caused by bleeding from recent falls. In addition to the surgery, Carter was treated for a urinary tract infection earlier this month and suffered a pelvic fracture in October. In 2015, he was diagnosed with melanoma.

