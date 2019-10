Former President Jimmy Carter was released from the hospital on Thursday after being treated for a pelvic fracture due to a fall, CNN reports.

Why it matters: Carter recently turned 95, making him the longest-living U.S. president. This is Carter's third fall in recent months, per NBC. The Carter Center tweeted on Thursday, "He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia."

