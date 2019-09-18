Jimmy Carter: I hope there's an age limit on presidency
Former President Jimmy Carter said Tuesday he couldn't have managed the role of commander-in-chief at 80 years old — the age 2020 candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders would turn while in office if they were elected.
What he's saying: "I hope there’s an age limit," Carter said with a laugh while answering audience questions during his annual report at the Carter Center in Atlanta, AP reports. "If I were just 80 years old, if I was 15 years younger, I don’t believe I could undertake the duties I experienced when I was president."
The things I faced in foreign affairs, I don’t think I could undertake them at 80 years old. At 95, it’s out of the question. I’m having a hard time walking."
Context: Per AP, Carter, who's due to celebrate his 95th birthday on Oct. 1, made the remarks in response to a light-hearted inquiry about whether he had considered running in 2020 since he’s still constitutionally allowed another term.
The big picture: As Axios' Jim VandeHei notes, every public poll shows the Democratic 2020 race is a 3-way brawl between 70-somethings who rose to prominence in the Senate.
Biden, Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are 78, 76 and 70, respectively. But as VandeHei points out, age, doesn't dictate sensibility: Warren was an early blogger, and is legendary on the selfies front.
The Democratic nominee will run against 73-year-old President Trump.