Former President Jimmy Carter said Tuesday he couldn't have managed the role of commander-in-chief at 80 years old — the age 2020 candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders would turn while in office if they were elected.

What he's saying: "I hope there’s an age limit," Carter said with a laugh while answering audience questions during his annual report at the Carter Center in Atlanta, AP reports. "If I were just 80 years old, if I was 15 years younger, I don’t believe I could undertake the duties I experienced when I was president."