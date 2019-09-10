Every public poll shows a steady and indisputable trend: The Democratic 2020 race is a three-way brawl between 70-somethings who came to fame in the U.S. Senate.
Why it matters ... In this era of change, technology and disruption, Democrats seem content with three pre-Internet era throwbacks: Bernie Sanders, 78; Joe Biden, 76; and Elizabeth Warren, 70.
- The Democratic nominee will run against 73-year-old President Trump.
The big picture: National and state polls show all three have consistent bases of political support, virtually assuring them the money and grassroots to grow or at least hold their top-tier position.
- For all the hype, Pete Buttigieg 37, and Kamala Harris, 54, rarely crack double digits, and sometimes sink into the low single digits.
- And age, of course, doesn't dictate sensibility: Warren was an early blogger, and is legendary on the selfies front.
Breaking a record? Reagan was 77 when he left office. Biden turns 77 in November.
- Trump, at 70, was the oldest president at inauguration. (Reagan was 69.)
Reality check: An experienced Democratic adviser points out that a whole bunch of eventual nominees were in low single digits or very far behind at this point in the cycle — Jimmy Carter, Mike Dukakis, Bill Clinton, John Kerry.
- The people paying attention now aren't representative of the mass of Dem primary voters. So things could shift when they start tuning in for real.
