Biden inauguration to feature "virtual parade across America"

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and President-Elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, in December: Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will have a shortened military escort to the White House on Inauguration Day and there'll be a "virtual parade across America" to avoid attracting crowds during the pandemic, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Sunday.

Driving the news: The committee has asked people to stay away during inaugural festivities on Jan. 20 and take part from home instead to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid spiking U.S. cases.

"There are many grand traditions to the inaugural and we plan to honor them by highlighting more of our nation’s people than ever before while keeping everyone safe."
— Statement from Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen

The big picture: After the official swearing-in ceremony on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, Biden, incoming first lady Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and incoming second gentleman Doug Emhoff will participate in a socially distanced pass in review with members of the military on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol, per an inauguration committee statement.

  • The committee said Biden will then receive a presidential escort from 15th Street in Washington, DC, to the White House, "providing the American people and world with historic images of the President-elect proceeding to the White House without attracting large crowds and gatherings."
  • The nationally televised virtual parade will "celebrate America’s heroes, highlight Americans from all walks of life in different states and regions, and reflect on the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country as we begin a new American era," the committee added. Participants will be announced in the coming weeks.

Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to give Reps. Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes Presidential Medal of Freedom

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan (L) and Devin Nunes at Congress. Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump is expected to give Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) the Presidential Medal of Freedom, three sources familiar with the plans tell Axios.

Why it matters: These key Trump allies both played crucial roles during Trump's impeachment hearings. Nunes, who's expected to get medal Monday, launched a fierce attack on Democrats at Trump's impeachment hearing that helped set the stage for the GOP argument that it was partisan and unfair and an extension of the 2016 Russia investigation.

Stef W. Kight
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

2020 Senate fights spark breathtaking fundraising totals

Data: FEC; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The battle for control of the U.S. Senate has triggered unprecedented fundraising at the congressional level, with one Democratic candidate out-raising Al Gore in his presidential race just 20 years ago.

By the numbers: The top 10 Senate fundraisers in 2020 brought in more than double the money raised by the top 10 campaigns in 2018, raking in over $1 billion collectively, according to data filed with the Federal Election Commission by Dec. 24.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's powers backfire

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

President Trump’s caught-on-tape effort to bully the Georgia secretary of state shows that the powers Trump used to cajole his way to the top of business — and into the presidency — are now failing him in his White House final days.

Why it matters: “The clock is ticking," a longtime friend and Trump adviser told me. "The only thing that has made it sound more desperate is he knows that come Wednesday, it’s game over. The closer he gets to [Congress accepting the Electoral College vote], the more desperate he's getting.”

