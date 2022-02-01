Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios
Sony’s plan to buy Destiny developer Bungie is the latest move in an escalating arms race by video game industry leaders to outspend the competition for studios, franchises and players’ time.
The big picture: The games industry has grown immensely over the past decade, and so has competition for that revenue. Gaming’s heavy hitters are investing in popular developers and well-known titles to keep players on their side.
- Newzoo estimates that the video games industry pulled in over $180 billion in revenue in 2021.
- For context, the Motion Picture Association reported that the “combined global theatrical and home/mobile entertainment market” was about $80 billion in 2020.
Context: This acquisition arms race has picked up steam in the last several years, with over 250 gaming deals, valued at over $38 billion, happening in 2021 alone.
- The two largest gaming acquisitions of all time occurred in the last month: Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two snagged mobile giant Zynga for over $12 billion, and Microsoft plans to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.
State of play: This studio shopping spree is about content and the ability to put that content, exclusively or not, on a variety of platforms.
- Microsoft’s Game Pass, a Netflix-like subscription game service for Xbox and PC, recently hit 25 million subscribers, and as Axios Gaming's Stephen Totilo reports, the service is central to the company’s long-term strategy.
- Sony is reportedly also building out its own Game Pass competitor, and Bungie games are likely to show up there.
Both Microsoft and Sony’s deal announcements came with assurances that popular titles wouldn’t immediately become exclusive.
- But Sony has built up a massive fan base for its PlayStation-only blockbuster titles — and Microsoft has said recent acquisition Bethesda's upcoming game will appear only on Xbox, PC and Game Pass.
It's not just console makers, consolidation is also happening with Big Tech companies trying to break into gaming by using existing platforms.
- Netflix bought Night School Studio last year.
- Google bought a Triple A studio in 2019 for its struggling Stadia service.
Flashback: Since the late 1980s, gaming rivalries have been largely box-based.
- Either you were a Nintendo kid or a Sega kid. More recently, you played Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and/or PC.
- But now you can play Fortnite on any device, Destiny 2 is available across all non-mobile platforms and Microsoft’s aims to get Game Pass everywhere.
Studios are snapped up for a variety of reasons.
- Activision Blizzard faced a public barrage of toxic workplace accusations, lowering its stock price and potentially making for a cheaper sale.
- Other independent studios can find comfort that being bought by a bigger company means receiving reliable funding to develop multi-million dollar games.
What they’re saying: “We are starting to go multiplatform, you've seen that,” Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said in an interview with Gamesindustry.biz about the Bungie purchase.
- "Philosophically, this isn't about pulling things into the PlayStation world. This is about building huge and wonderful new worlds together."
- “I think we do have a unique point of view, which is not about how everything has to run on a single device or platform,” Microsoft’s CEO of gaming Phil Spencer told the Washington Post following the Activision Blizzard announcement.
Be smart: Gaming giants' acquisition frenzy recalls the way streaming services collected franchises and shows over the past five years.
- Think NBC snatching “The Office” and “Friends” away from Netflix to exclusively put on its Peacock service, or Amazon’s bid to buy MGM.
Yes, but: Existing content is only part of the picture.
- While there are many gaming franchises that get regular sequels, or exist as perpetual “live service” games, much of the industry thrives on new experiences.
- Sure, Call of Duty has been able to pump out a game a year since 2008, but Fortnite was only a twinkle in Epic Games’ eye five years ago.
- These acquisitions are as much about what the studios will create as what content they bring with them. Sony says as much when it talks about Bungie “creating entirely new worlds in future IP.”
What we're watching: Each giant new deal raises the likelihood that regulators will take notice of the rapidly shrinking ownership of the industry.