Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Microsoft announced Tuesday it plans to acquire video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash.
Why it matters: The move comes as Activision Blizzard has faced a wave of accusations of workplace harassment.
- It's Microsoft's largest ever acquisition, far topping the company's $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016.
Between the lines: The deal is likely to face regulatory scrutiny given Microsoft's size and the size of the deal.
The intrigue: The press release notes that "Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard" and that "once the deal closes" the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, who is being promoted to CEO of Microsoft Gaming.
The big picture: The move comes as Microsoft and others are looking to escape the power of the Apple and Google-controlled App Store ecosystem.
- Microsoft already has a workaround with its Xcloud service, which can run games in the browser on mobile devices. The new deal gives them more content for the service.