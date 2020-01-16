Details: The investor presentation was led by Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal's chairman of advertising and partnerships. Yaccarino stressed that in order for Peacock to work, the ad experience needs to be built for digital TV. She laid out several strategies to ensure that's the case, including:

Low ad load: While most TV shows have an ad load of roughly 15 minutes per hour, NBCU executives say that Peacock will have only 5 minutes.

By the numbers: Along with debuting its ad strategy, NBCU also revealed its pricing plan. The service will have three pricing tiers:

Free: Ad-supported, with limited programing. $4.99 a month: Ad-supported with current programming and favorites like "Friends" and "The Office." $9.99 a month: No ads with full programming, more than 600 movies and 400 TV series.

The streaming service will also debut six new scripted shows from creators including Mindy Kaling, Amy Poehler, Norman Lear and Will Forte. It will also be the only place to stream "Law & Order" and "Chicago Fire."

Between the lines: Yaccarino revealed a slew of new ad products and innovations that NBCU hopes will make its streaming service amenable to younger consumers who are growing weary of advertising.

What's new: Some of the ad innovations are brand new with the Peacock launch, like NBCU's new "trending ads" feature, which places timely ads against trending topics, and "solo ads," which let one advertiser sponsor a single ad within a show episode. NBCU will also allow advertisers to target editorially-curated groups of content via "curator ads."

What's included: Some of these innovations, like "shoppable" TV ads and "prime pod" ads (which are longer ads during prime time), have already been tested within NBCU's linear TV advertising channels.

The big picture: With more people ditching their expensive cable packages for cheaper, digital TV options, Comcast, NBCUniversal's parent company, needs to ensure that it provides an incentive for consumers to keep buying its services, which also include home broadband.

Peacock will be offered to Comcast cable customers and internet-only Flex customers for free when it launches on April 15. The streaming service will launch nationally on July 15.

Be smart: Peacock's advertising-based strategy will help Comcast sell advertising for its traditional television networks. Its sales team will be able to package these fancy digital TV ads with regular TV ads to help sell more regular TV ads, which are traditionally worth a lot more.

NBCU already houses a powerful advertising team with billions of dollars in ad revenue across digital, mobile, television, audio and streaming channels.

What's next: Thursday's presentation was focused on advertising and the consumer experience more than programming. Investors will want to know more about Peacock's content strategy next.

Our thought bubble: Reports suggest that NBCUniversal only plans to spend around $2 billion on Peacock to start, so it doesn't accrue massive debt building the service. But its competitors, like Netflix, are expected to spend up to eight times as much. In order for Peacock to be successful, it needs to offer it to consumers at a very low price point, which is partly why the service is ad-based.

