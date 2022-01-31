Sony to buy Bungie for $3.6 billion

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today that it plans to acquire Halo and Destiny creator Bungie in a deal worth $3.6 billion.

Why it matters: The deal is the latest in an ongoing string of major acquisitions this year that will reshape the video game industry.

Driving the news: In a statement from Bungie, CEO Pete Parsons said that Bungie will "continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games."

The "most immediate change" is a push in hiring for Destiny 2 and "all new worlds beyond."

Parsons' statement says Destiny 2 will remain a multi-platform game with cross-play; the company also said that the deal will not impact the quality of the game on PlayStation platforms, or add PlayStation exclusives to the upcoming expansion Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Between the lines: Bungie was formerly a Microsoft acquisition, and the Halo series was a driving force for the original Xbox, thanks to the games' platform exclusivity.

It wasn't until 2007 that Bungie became an independent studio again.

In 2010, Bungie entered into a publishing agreement with Activision, which ended in 2019.

What they're saying: "In SIE, we have found a partner who unconditionally supports us in all we are and who wants to accelerate our vision to create generation-spanning entertainment, all while preserving the creative independence that beats in Bungie’s heart," Parsons said.

"We've had a strong partnership with Bungie since the inception of the Destiny franchise, and I couldn't be more thrilled to officially welcome the studio to the PlayStation family," SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan told GamesIndustry.

The big picture: The game industry is rapidly heading toward consolidation among some of its biggest players, as this year had already seen two of the biggest acquisitions in games ever.

On Jan. 18, Microsoft announced plans to buy embattled developer Activision Blizzard for a staggering $68.7 billion in cash in Microsoft's largest acquisition ever.

Shortly before that, on Jan. 10, Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two revealed plans to buy Zynga for $12.7 billion.

As noted by Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva, "Convergence is at the center of this consolidation — hardware and software, mobile and PC, social networks and content."