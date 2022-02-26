Skip to main content
Economy & Business

The future of the supply chain

Emily Peck
Illustration of a robotic A.I. face layered with computer chips and various shapes and colors.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Advances in technology will make the global supply chain run more smoothly in the future, especially when it comes to information sharing, experts tell Axios.

Yes, but: The new tech won't solve the kinds of big problems that got us into our current mess.

State of play: These days, if you buy something online, you can usually track your package's journey to your house. That's not how the overall supply chain works, though. It's a bit of a black box.

  • It's difficult to track goods as they move through their enormously complex journey — from raw material to factory to container to truck to ship and back to truck — before it lands at a warehouse, a store or your home.
  • "There are dozens of startups now all trying to give shippers the type of visibility you get when you order something via UPS or FedEx," said Willy Shih, a professor at Harvard Business School and sought-after logistics expert.

Data sharing across all the components of the chain is a key part of the White House's vision for improving the supply chain, John Porcari, the administration's port envoy, told Axios.

  • "Most of the industry clearly recognizes that data sharing and improved cargo visibility will lead to better and more profitable operations," he said.
  • He pointed to efforts to improve port community systems, software that lets ocean carriers, terminal operators, truckers and railroads talk to each other and share info.

What's next: Shih also pointed to machine learning as a way to make these chains more efficient.

  • The goal is to create software that can discern patterns in the flow of goods into ports, so you can load and unload shipping containers more quickly — essentially a monster Jenga puzzle that can slow down the movement of goods.
  • "There's no such thing as 'the supply chain' — there are only an infinitude of supply chains," said Christopher Mims, the author of "Arriving Today," an in-depth look at how goods are shipped across the globe. "That's what makes fixing it so complicated."

The bottom line: There's no tech miracle coming to save the day, but a lot of people are working to make things more efficient.

