Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Florida's Republican-controlled Senate passed a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy 23-15 on Thursday night.

Why it matters: Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is expected to sign the bill, which makes no exception for rape, incest or human trafficking, as the Supreme Court prepares to consider the fate of Roe v. Wade following a series of new abortion restrictions in Republican-led states.

Florida's legislation follows Mississippi's law that bans abortions after the 15th week of a pregnancy — which the Supreme Court's conservative-majority justices have indicated they would uphold when they rule on the case later this year.

Worth noting: The state's Senate Democrats failed to pass amendments to allow for exceptions to the law for rape, incest or human trafficking.

What they're saying: "I believe we have a unique opportunity in the fact that the Supreme Court is considering 15 weeks right now," said state Rep. Erin Grall (R), who sponsored the Florida bill that passed earlier in the House, per the Washington Post.

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida tweeted after the bill passed, "Banning abortion is not what Floridan’s want. Why do some politicians think they are better equipped to make medical decisions about someone’s pregnancy than the pregnant person, their family, and their doctor?"

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.