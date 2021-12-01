Sign up for our daily briefing

Supreme Court appears likely to roll back abortion rights

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed likely to weaken abortion rights and perhaps to let states ban the procedure altogether.

The intrigue: The court seemed likely to throw out the framework established in Roe v. Wade, but it wasn't clear whether a majority of the justices were inclined to overturn the court's precedents entirely.

The big picture: The court heard oral arguments this morning over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. Mississippi seemed likely to win, one way or another.

  • The court's main abortion precedents, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, say that women have a right to an abortion until about the 24th week of pregnancy, when a fetus is considered viable.
  • Chief Justice John Roberts and his conservative colleagues all questioned whether the "viability line" makes sense, indicating that they're inclined to do away with that standard.

Some justices seemed interested in going further. Justice Samuel Alito at one point during questioning said that "the fetus has an interest in having a life and that doesn't change from the point before viability to the point after viability."

  • Justice Neil Gorsuch also criticized the court's "undue burden" standard, which prohibits abortion regulations that impose a "substantial obstacle" on access. Gorsuch said the standard is "unworkable" and difficult for courts to administer.
  • Justice Brett Kavanaugh several times asked questions about whether the Supreme Court should remain neutral when it comes to abortion, suggesting that the issue should fall entirely to the elected branches.

Arguing on behalf of Mississippi, the state's solicitor general, Scott Stewart, argued that safe haven laws — which allow for a parent to forfeit responsibility for their child, giving way to adoption — along with access to birth control measures were valid alternatives for abortions.

  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett seemed to agree with the adoption argument, asking how the growing availability of adoption changes the reliance interest in abortions.
  • Solicitor general Elizabeth Prelogar, representing the U.S. government, said there is "nothing new" in terms of access to adoption as it has existed even before Roe and Casey.
  • When referring to birth control measures, Prelogar added that since contraceptives are not completely effective, they cannot qualify as an alternative to abortion.

Stewart argued that, overall, the right to an abortion is not written explicitly in the Constitution and should therefore not be considered a constitutional right.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor shot back at Mississippi's interest in having the court overturn Roe, asking Stewart, "How is your interest anything but a religious view?"

  • "The issue of when life begins has been hotly debated by philosophers since the beginning of time. It’s still debated in religions. So when you say this is the only right that takes away from the state the ability to protect a life, that’s a religious view, isn’t it?" she added.
  • Alito interrupted Sotomayor's questions, saying that secular bioethicists also question when life begins.

Go deeper

Sam Baker
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Supreme Court's abortion showdown arrives

Protesters gather at the Supreme Court during arguments about the Texas abortion law Nov. 1. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Supreme Court will debate today whether to overturn Roe v. Wade, and neither side is trying to lower the stakes — or to make today’s case anything less than a referendum on Roe’s very survival.

The big picture: Conventional wisdom, on both the left and right, says the court is likely to chip away at abortion rights without overturning its precedents outright. But neither side has spent much time trying to help the justices thread that needle.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Torey Van Oot, author of Twin Cities
6 hours ago - Axios Twin Cities

What the Supreme Court ruling on abortion could mean for Minnesota

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Abortion will remain legal in Minnesota if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns or significantly curtails Roe v. Wade, though such a ruling could eventually impact access in the state.

Driving the news: The nation's high court hears oral arguments Wednesday in a case involving a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

  • Mississippi's attorney general has asked justices to overturn the 1973 ruling, which set a precedent for the constitutional right to abortion, and subsequent decisions.
Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana GonzalezSara WiseThomas Oide
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Abortions could require 200-mile trips if Roe is overturned

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide and Sara Wise/Axios

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the average American could have to travel around 125 miles to reach the nearest abortion provider, compared to the current average of 25 miles, according to the Myers Abortion Facility database.

State of play: 12 states will immediately restrict abortion if Roe disappears, and others would be likely to impose significant new restrictions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow