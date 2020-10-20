2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Florida voting activist: Restoring felon rights "has caught on like a wildfire"

Desmond Meade, executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, said at an Axios virtual event on Tuesday that Florida's ballot initiative restoring voting rights to 1.4 million has inspired a movement across the country, even in Republican-led states like Iowa.

The big picture: Meade, a former felon who rebuilt his life and graduated from law school after a drug-related conviction, helped lead the fight to pass Amendment 4 in Florida in 2018 — the largest single expansion of voting rights in the U.S. in half a century.

  • Soon after the ballot initiative, however, Florida's GOP-led legislature passed a law requiring felons to pay off all outstanding court debts before they can vote.
  • Meade argued that even though barriers to voting still exist and only 67,000 former felons have registered for the 2020 election, he still views Amendment 4 as a massive moment.

What he's saying: "At a time when the country was so divided, we were able to actually win something powerful through love. Not through hate or fear, but rather through love," Meade told Axios' Sara Goo.

  • "We showed the country that love can in fact win. We tore down that Jim Crow barrier that’s been in place for over 150 years. And even though we have a governor and a legislature that's throwing these obstacles in our way, it does not remove the fact that American citizens no longer have to grovel at the feet of any politician, begging for the right to vote."
  • "This thing has caught on like a wildfire. All across this country, people are really standing up. Because America is a nation of second chances. And it's showing up right now in a major way."

Shawna Chen
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

67,000 felons registered to vote after Florida restored their rights

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

67,000 people registered to vote after Florida restored voting rights to most felons in a 2018 ballot initiative, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Election results in the battleground state — which previously instituted a lifetime voting ban for people with felony convictions — could come down to these 67,000 votes. But the number still falls well short of the 1.4 million people that community organizers hoped to register.

Axios Events
Updated 3 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on America's voting barriers

Axios hosted a virtual event taking a look at barriers to voting across the country, featuring Southwest Voter Registration Education Project President Lydia Camarillo, U.S. Election Assistance Commission Chairman Benjamin Hovland, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition President Desmond Meade and "The West Wing" actors Janel Moloney and Richard Schiff.

We unpacked voting restrictions and disenfranchisement that factor into the 2020 elections as well as our nation's historic barriers to people based on race as part of our Hard Truths series.

Stef W. KightHans Nichols
Oct 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What early voting can (and can't) tell us about the election

Adapted from TargetSmart. (Battleground states include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.) Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Democratic strategists think the early numbers show a 2020 electorate that's bigger, younger and more diverse than in 2016 — and not just shifting forward votes that would have otherwise arrived on Election Day.

The big picture: Early voting data signals strong Democratic enthusiasm in key battleground states. But strategists in both parties say Republicans could still overtake that advantage with a surge of in-person turnout on Election Day.

