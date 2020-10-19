1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

67,000 felons registered to vote after Florida restored their rights

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

67,000 people registered to vote after Florida restored voting rights to most felons in a 2018 ballot initiative, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Election results in the battleground state — which previously instituted a lifetime voting ban for people with felony convictions — could come down to these 67,000 votes. But the number still falls well short of the 1.4 million people that community organizers hoped to register.

The big picture: In 2018, shortly after voters said yes to the Amendment 4 ballot initiative, GOP legislators passed a law requiring people with felonies to pay off all outstanding court debts before they can vote. Activists challenged the law, but the Supreme Court declined to intervene over the summer.

  • A University of Florida study found that nearly 775,000 people eligible to vote under Amendment 4 owed court debts.
  • Critics called the GOP law a “modern-day poll tax.” Black Americans are disproportionately overrepresented in prisons.

What they’re saying: "There is no doubt in my mind that there are thousands upon thousands of energized and inspired returning citizens throughout the state that will not be denied, that will be a voice, and will have an impact in determining who wins Florida,” Desmond Meade, executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, told reporters on Monday.

Go deeper: Restoring the vote to Americans with felony records

Go deeper

Stef W. KightHans Nichols
Oct 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What early voting can (and can't) tell us about the election

Adapted from TargetSmart. (Battleground states include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.) Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Democratic strategists think the early numbers show a 2020 electorate that's bigger, younger and more diverse than in 2016 — and not just shifting forward votes that would have otherwise arrived on Election Day.

The big picture: Early voting data signals strong Democratic enthusiasm in key battleground states. But strategists in both parties say Republicans could still overtake that advantage with a surge of in-person turnout on Election Day.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios Events
Oct 16, 2020 - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on America's voting barriers

Axios Visuals.

Join Axios for a conversation on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET for a virtual event taking a look at barriers to voting across the country, featuring Southwest Voter Registration Education Project President Lydia Camarillo, U.S. Election Assistance Commission Chairman Benjamin Hovland, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition President Desmond Meade and "The West Wing" actors Janel Moloney and Richard Schiff.

We'll unpack voting restrictions and disenfranchisement that factor into the 2020 elections as well as our nation's historic barriers to people based on race as part of our Hard Truths series.

Axios
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Microphones will be muted during parts of Thursday's presidential debate

Photos: Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Commission on Presidential Debates adopted new rules on Monday to mute microphones to allow President Trump and Joe Biden two minutes of uninterrupted time per segment during Thursday night's debate, AP reports.

Why it matters: In the September debate, Trump interrupted Biden 71 times, compared with Biden's 22 interruptions of Trump.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow