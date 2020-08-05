5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Iowa governor signs order restoring voting rights to some felons

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed Wednesday an executive order restoring voting rights to some Iowans with felony records, the Des Moines Register reports.

Why it matters: It had been the last state in the country to bar all felons from voting, unless they applied for a special exception from the governor's office.

  • The new order grants the right to vote to felons who have completed their prison sentence, parole and probation — but it excludes individuals charged with certain serious crimes, including murder or sexual abuse.
  • It will restore voting rights to approximately 60,000 Iowans, including 1 in 10 Black adults.
  • Any required restitution will not need to be paid back in total in order for an individual to regain their voting rights.

Between the lines: Shifting laws on felon voting rights isn't a quick process, but officials will have just three months to make the change before the 2020 elections.

What to watch: Reynolds is calling for an amendment to Iowa's constitution in order to permanently enact the change.

Go deeper

David Nather
Aug 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump stokes fears of election-night mail voting fraud

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

President Trump raised new alarms about the alleged danger of election fraud in an interview with "Axios on HBO," warning that "lots of things can happen" with voting by mail if the presidential race isn't decided on election night.

Why it matters: Trump's comments — which contradict the lengthy history and widespread use of mail-in voting — could be a preview of the claims he'll make on election night to undermine trust in the results if he appears to be losing.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Aug 4, 2020 - Podcasts

The vote-by-mail election

Voting by mail has become a controversial issue for President Trump's re-election campaign. He talked to chief political correspondent Jonathan Swan about his lack of confidence in the system in his "Axios on HBO" interview. While Trump continues to sow fear around mail-in voting, a new Axios-Ipsos poll shows a partisan divide on the dangers of in-person voting.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh
25 mins ago - World

How new tech raises the risk of nuclear war

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

75 years after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, some experts believe the risk of the use of a nuclear weapon is as high now as it has been since the Cuban missile crisis.

The big picture: Nuclear war remains the single greatest present threat to humanity — and one that is poised to grow as emerging technologies, like much faster missiles, cyber warfare and artificial intelligence, upset an already precarious nuclear balance.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow