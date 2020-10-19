Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album "Rumours" landed at #7 in this week's Billboard 200 chart, driven by increased popularity of its single "Dreams" spurred by a viral TikTok.

Why it matters: It highlights the power that the app continues to have over the charts, where one video — and its innumerable clones — can vault a 43-year-old album back to cultural relevancy.

Artists like Doja Cat and Drake have previously relied on viral dances and remixes to try to get a chart boost from TikTok.

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which dominated the charts last year, first gained notice because of the app.

The backdrop: The TikTok by Nathan Apodaca features him lip-syncing while skateboarding to "Dreams" and drinking from a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice.

It now has over 60 million views and has been copied by the band's Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks.

The big picture: Billboard's decision to include streaming as part of its chart calculation has led to artists attempting to game the system by utilizing a variety of new methods.