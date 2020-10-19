40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Viral TikTok sends Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" back to Billboard's top 10

Fleetwood Mac at the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album "Rumours" landed at #7 in this week's Billboard 200 chart, driven by increased popularity of its single "Dreams" spurred by a viral TikTok.

Why it matters: It highlights the power that the app continues to have over the charts, where one video — and its innumerable clones — can vault a 43-year-old album back to cultural relevancy.

  • Artists like Doja Cat and Drake have previously relied on viral dances and remixes to try to get a chart boost from TikTok.
  • Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which dominated the charts last year, first gained notice because of the app.

The backdrop: The TikTok by Nathan Apodaca features him lip-syncing while skateboarding to "Dreams" and drinking from a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice.

The big picture: Billboard's decision to include streaming as part of its chart calculation has led to artists attempting to game the system by utilizing a variety of new methods.

  • Gen Z artists have blazed new trails during this era with their savvy use of memes, remixes and videos to generate sustained buzz.

Updated 1 min ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump says if Biden's elected, "he'll listen to the scientists"Herd immunity claims by top Trump adviser are "pseudoscience," infectious-disease expert says.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise — Fauci says he's "absolutely not" surprised Trump got coronavirus.
  4. Business: Consumer confidence surveys show Americans are getting nervousHow China's economy bounced back from coronavirus.
  5. Sports: We've entered the era of limited fan attendance.
  6. Education: Why education technology can’t save remote learning.
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The Fed is starting to question its own policies

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Several officials at the Fed are beginning to worry about asset bubbles and excessive risk-taking as a result of their extraordinary policy interventions, James Politi writes for the Financial Times, citing interviews with multiple Fed presidents and members of the Board of Governors.

Details: Some are now pushing for "tougher financial regulation" as concerns grow that monetary policy is "encouraging behavior detrimental to economic recovery and creating pressure for additional bailouts."

Ashley Gold
4 hours ago - Technology

Why education technology can’t save remote learning

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus-sparked shift to widespread remote work has been generally smooth because most modern offices were already using a raft of communication, collaboration and administrative tools. Remote learning has faced a much rougher transition.

Why it matters: Even the best technology can't eliminate the inherent problems of virtual schooling. Several key technological stumbling blocks have persisted in keeping remote learning from meeting its full potential, experts tell Axios.

