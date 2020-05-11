TikTok has vaulted another song to the top of the Billboard charts as Doja Cat's "Say So," assisted by a new remix featuring Nicki Minaj, hit No. 1 this week.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a string of songs to find viral success on the app — this time, fueled by a viral dance created by 17-year-old Haley Sharpe — before breaking through to become the most commercially successful song in the country.

It joins Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" and Arizona Zervas' "Roxanne" among the songs that made the jump from TikTok to the upper echelons of the Billboard charts.

The decision to have Minaj appear parrots the strategy used by Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish during their battle for the top chart position last year — using the continued buzz to refresh and rehype content.

Minaj, despite all her star power, hadn't had a No. 1 hit in her 108 Billboard chart appearances before attaching herself to "Say So" — by far the longest wait for a No. 1 hit in history.

The state of play: The song shows how key a choreographed dance can be vital to sustained success on TikTok — and eventually to a wider audience.

The bottom line: The continued success of "Say So" shows how Generation Z can still be a few months ahead of the music industry's best A&R people — as it rapidly evolves to try to adapt to this new viral paradigm.