Eilish's "Bad Guy" ended the record 19-week reign of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this week, making her the first artist born in the 2000s to hit #1 on the chart.

If Eilish hadn't succeeded, "Bad Guy" would have spent a record-tying 10 weeks at #2 without ascending to the top spot.

The big picture: Streaming is already the biggest factor for Billboard's charts. Last year, it changed how streams count toward the Hot 100, granting the most weight to songs played under paid subscriptions with services like Spotify and Apple Music.

And on-demand songs from ad-supported services (think YouTube and streaming services' free tiers) have more weight than songs played on programmed services, like Pandora.

84% of Gen Zers use their smartphones to consume audio content daily, according to a Consumer Technology Association survey. It also found that their two most popular sources of audio content were streaming services and online video.

A Music Business Association survey found that 15- to 19-year-olds are far more likely to opt for paid streaming than other age groups because of their preference for mobile streaming — even though 24% said they weren't the ones paying for it.

Eilish and Lil Nas X fought a months-long battle for #1, targeting their peers across their preferred platforms the whole time.

The bottom line: The world's biggest record labels have already caught on — and soon, these promotional strategies won't be limited strictly to the young.

