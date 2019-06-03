First Look: Apple's new Mac Pro, two years in the making

The new Mac supports:

Up to 28-core Intel Xeon processors

Up to 1.5 terabytes of memory

Up to 300 watts of power

The Mac Pro will start at $5,999 for a model with an 8-core Xeon processor, 32GB of memory and a 256-GB solid-state drive.

Flashback: Apple had said back in April 2017 that it would scrap the old design, but said its replacement would take time. It ended up taking even longer than expected.

To go along with the new desktop, Apple introduced a new $4,999 32-inch, 6K display, the first new stand-alone display from Apple, which had been reselling LG monitors in recent years. A stand that lets the monitor rotate from portrait to landscape mode itself costs $999.

