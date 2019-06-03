First Look: Apple's new Mac Pro, two years in the making

Apple used its annual developer conference to debut a fully redesigned desktop computer for professionals. Unlike the cylindrical model it replaces, the new Mac Pro (due out this fall) features a design reminiscent of years past, giving it significantly more expansion options. The power and flexibility come at a price, though, with the computer starting at around $6,000. You can see our hands-off video here. (We weren't allowed to touch it.)
Why it matters: Though they don't represent a large percentage of Apple's computer sales, professional users are among the company's most demanding and loyal customers.
The new Mac supports:
- Up to 28-core Intel Xeon processors
- Up to 1.5 terabytes of memory
- Up to 300 watts of power
The Mac Pro will start at $5,999 for a model with an 8-core Xeon processor, 32GB of memory and a 256-GB solid-state drive.
Flashback: Apple had said back in April 2017 that it would scrap the old design, but said its replacement would take time. It ended up taking even longer than expected.
To go along with the new desktop, Apple introduced a new $4,999 32-inch, 6K display, the first new stand-alone display from Apple, which had been reselling LG monitors in recent years. A stand that lets the monitor rotate from portrait to landscape mode itself costs $999.
Meanwhile: Apple also used its WWDC event in San Jose to show planned updates to iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. You can read more on that here.