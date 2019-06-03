Live: Apple previews its future for developers

Apple is expected to detail the next versions of iOS and MacOS and potentially debut a new Mac Pro desktop at its annual Worldwide Developer conference, which begins today in San Jose, Calif. So far, it has announced updates coming to its Apple TV and Apple Watch operating systems.
Details: The keynote is just now starting. Check back here for live coverage. In the mean time, you can see our preview of what we'll be watching for here.
- Apple is bringing App Store to the watch; previously apps had to be installed using an iPhone.
- Apps can run independently on the watch, no longer requiring a companion app on the phone.
- More Apple apps coming, including voice memo, calculator and audiobooks.
- New watch faces.
- Apple showed a preview of "For All Mankind" one of the original shows coming to its Apple TV+ video service later this year. It's from Ron Moore, the executive producer of Battlestar Galactica and Star Trek.
- Apple is adding Multiuser support in tvOS, so everyone in the home can get their own recommendations.
- Apple TV will support the Arcade subscription gaming service and gain support for Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation game controllers.