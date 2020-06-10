37 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fed expects the U.S. economy will shrink by 6.5% this year

Fed chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Federal Reserve via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve expects the economy will shrink by 6.5% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, before growing 5% next year, according to new projections released Wednesday.

The state of play: It also predicts unemployment rate will drop to a still-elevated rate of 9.3% this year. By 2022, it expects the unemployment rate to be 5.5% — still higher than the pre-pandemic rate of 3.5%.

  • The Fed also estimates it won't raise interest rates through 2022.
  • The central bank dropped interest rates to near zero in March after early signs that the pandemic would wreak havoc on the economy. It almost unanimously expects to maintain this low-rate environment as the economy begins to heal.

Between the lines: It's the first time the Fed is releasing its economic projections this year.

  • The Fed didn't publish them in March because of the unprecedented economic uncertainty.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will "not even consider" renaming bases named for Confederate leaders

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that he will "not even consider" renaming the 10 U.S. military bases that are named after Confederate leaders.

Why it matters: A spokesperson for Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said on Monday he's open to a "bipartisan discussion" about renaming the military bases and facilities that are named after Confederate leaders, including Fort Bragg and Fort Benning.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
36 mins ago - World

Zoom closes account of U.S.-based Chinese activist after Tiananmen event

Zoom founder Eric Yuan rings the Nasdaq opening bell. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The U.S. video-conferencing company Zoom closed the account of a group of prominent U.S.-based Chinese activists after they held a Zoom event commemorating the 31st anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square Massacre, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Zoom has faced growing scrutiny over security concerns and its ties to China, which forbids free discussion of the 1989 Tiananmen pro-democracy movement.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m.: ET: 7,291,484 — Total deaths: 413,058 — Total recoveries — 3,413,590Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 1,989,521 — Total deaths: 112,402 — Total recoveries: 524,855 — Total tested: 21,048,183Map.
  3. States: Texas reports third consecutive day of record coronavirus hospitalizations.
  4. Economy: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says U.S. will "definitely" need more economic stimulus measures.
  5. ✈️ Travel: United Airlines will require passengers to affirm they are healthy.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow