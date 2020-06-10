Fed expects the U.S. economy will shrink by 6.5% this year

The Federal Reserve expects the economy will shrink by 6.5% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, before growing 5% next year, according to new projections released Wednesday.

The state of play: It also predicts unemployment rate will drop to a still-elevated rate of 9.3% this year. By 2022, it expects the unemployment rate to be 5.5% — still higher than the pre-pandemic rate of 3.5%.

The Fed also estimates it won't raise interest rates through 2022.

The central bank dropped interest rates to near zero in March after early signs that the pandemic would wreak havoc on the economy. It almost unanimously expects to maintain this low-rate environment as the economy begins to heal.

Between the lines: It's the first time the Fed is releasing its economic projections this year.